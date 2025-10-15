Adani Group constructing ropeway to make Kedarnath Dham darshan easier: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Oct 15 The Adani Group is constructing a ropeway to facilitate devotees visiting the Kedarnath Dham with easier access to darshan, said Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday.

The ropeway, being built at a total investment of Rs 4,081 crore, connects Sonprayag with Kedarnath. Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from an arduous 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, making the pilgrimage far easier and safer.

“The difficult climb to Kedarnath Dham will now become easier. The Adani Group is constructing this ropeway to make the pilgrimage for devotees simpler and safer,” Gautam Adani shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“It is a matter of pride for us to be a part of this pious endeavour. May Mahadev continue to bestow his grace upon all. Jai Baba Kedarnath!” added the industrialist.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) in September received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) for building the prestigious ropeway project.

It is the company’s first ropeway project and is expected to be completed in six years. It will be executed by AEL’s Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division.

The ropeway will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, serving lakhs of pilgrims each year.

The ropeway is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana.

Developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, the project will take six years to complete, and AEL will operate it for 29 years after construction.

Along with improving connectivity, the project is expected to create jobs and boost tourism in the region.

Earlier, the Adani Group Chairman called the project "a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure”.

