Adani Group invested Rs 10,000 Crore generating over 7,000 jobs in last 3 years in Telangana: Karan Adani

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 : The Adani Group has so far invested nearly Rs 10,000 crores in the last three years in Telangana to build state infrastructure and manufacturing facilities and has contributed to employment generation of more than 7000 people, said Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited on Monday.

Karan Adani was addressing the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the mega event of the State government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and witnessing a few top-notch businessmen promising huge investments in the state.

"Over the last few years, the Adani Group has forged a strong and growing relationship with the state of Telangana. In line with our earlier commitments, we have initiated investments in sectors such as Defense manufacturing, Green Data Centers, Renewable energy projects and Cement manufacturing facilities across the state," Karan Adani said.

Highlighting Adani Group's action towards pushing the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said the Adani Group has developed a leading defense and aerospace park in Hyderabad.

"This state-of-the-art facility is the first UAV manufacturing facility in the country, where long endurance UAV's are manufactured. The UAV's manufactured in this facility is supplied to both the Indian Armed Forces and also caters to global markets."

"Today, it provides direct employment to more than 1,500 youth of this state and supports many more livelihoods through its wider ecosystem," he added.

In the area of digital infrastructure, he said, the Adani Group is setting up a 48 MW green data center in Telangana with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

Talking further about the capital infrastructure and logistics infrastructure, Karan Adani said, "With a total investment of Rs 4,000 crores in road infrastructure, the Adani Group has built over 100 Kms of highways, connecting key districts such as Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad and Khammam."

"These projects not only enhance connectivity and logistics efficiency across the state but also support the livelihoods of hundreds of families across the state."

Further, to support Telangana's rapid infrastructure growth, Adani Cement has invested over Rs 2,000 crore to establish state-of-the-art cement manufacturing facilities at Ganeshpahad, Tandur and Devapur, with a combined capacity of 7 MTPA, he said in his speech.

Telangana is hosting the two-day "Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025" in Hyderabad.

Global leaders, industry heads, and experts will attend 27 sessions on key sectors like energy, IT, healthcare, and startups.

Major organisations, including the WHO, World Bank, ADB, and UNICEF, will participate in the event.

Further, the State will also release its Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, aiming for a 3-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

