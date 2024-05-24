Adani Group partners with Almiya Group in Kerala to boost solar energy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 24 : Adani Group's solar division is ramping up its activities in Kerala, aiming to explore the vast potential of solar energy in the region.

The company entered into a strategic partnership with Almiya Group, the primary distributor of Adani Solar panels in Kerala, to advance its efforts in the solar energy sector.

To date, Kerala has seen the implementation of 1,000 MW of solar power projects, of which only 225 MW constitutes the Purapura solar power project.

About 50 per cent of this capacity is attributed to Adani Solar.

Cecil Augustine, the National Sales Head of Adani Solar, toldthat an additional 200 MW Purapura project is planned for the coming year under Adani Solar. In 2023 alone, Kerala saw the installation of 70 MW of solar energy panels.

"Kerala has been doing phenomenal work in rooftop solar installation. From nowhere, Kerala is now the third-highest contributor in the rooftop solar. It has come to a level that Kerala has beaten so many other states," he said.

Adani Group's decision to partner with Almiya Group stems from the recognition of Kerala's immense potential in the solar energy market.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme, the Kerala market is expected to accelerate its solar energy operations tenfold.

Adani's Topcon Ntype panels, which boast 10 times the productivity of earlier models, currently dominate the Asian market with no competition.

Furthermore, Adani Solar plans to leverage solar energy in infrastructure development projects at Vizhinjam port, highlighting the group's commitment to integrating renewable energy into major development initiatives. This partnership and technological advancement position Kerala as a significant player in India's solar energy landscape.

