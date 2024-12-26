Adani Group ready to work with any government, not getting any special treatment: Gautam Adani

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Noting that Adani Group is working in over 25 states of the country, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said that they are open to working with any government and do not get any special treatment.

He cited the example of Vizhinjam port in LDF-ruled Kerala, which is India's first deep water Container Transhipment Port, to emphasise Adani Group carrying out infrastructure projects across states. Vizhinjam port is being developed by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

"We are working in almost over 25 states. Many people often say Adani Group only works in BJP state. See Vizhinjam port in Kerala, built for Rs 20,000 crore...Adani Group is ready to work with anyone as far as they are not doing any politics.We are ready to work with any governments, as far as they are not doing any politics," Gautam Adani said at a private event here in the national capital.

"Adani Group is not getting any special treatment," he said, apparently referring to allegations made by some political parties.

In July this year, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal received the first Mother Ship 'MV San Fernando' marking the beginning of operation at India's first deep water container transhipment port in Vizhinjam.

It is India's first automated port equipped with state of the art that offers large-scale automation for quick turnaround of vessels including capacity to handle megamax containerships.

Gautam Adani said that without governments' support, irrespective of the party in power, development of infrastructure is not possible.

He noted that building large infrastructure is the toughest job and requires thorough involvement and patience.

"Building infrastructure is the most toughest job. If it was easy, everybody would have basically done it. Infrastructure development is not possible if you are thoroughly not involved," he said.

Gautam Adani said that returns on investment in infrastructure space take a considerable period of time, which again needs patience.

Adani Group is a diversified organisation and is into various sectors from ports to airports, cement to transmission lines and edible oil to solar power projects.

Speaking about the ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project, Gautam Adani said he wants to make it a reality in the next few years.

"Personally, not from a Group point of view, even at my level, I always continue to think that this (Dharavi) project can create a legacy, how we can just provide dignity to one million population. It was tried thrice in the past 40 years, but failed," he said.

Gautam Adani said his Group has made possible many unbelievable things and that he now wishes to redevelop the Dharavi project.

"I am 62, and when I retire in the next 5-10 years, I want to make it a reality so that the one million people (in Dharavi) should remember for the next 50 years," he said.

The Adani Group Chairman also spoke a bit into his personal journey and noted that life becomes simple when people accept the fact they are mortal.

"No one has come here permanently. When one understands this, life becomes simple," Gautam Adani said.

"I have not completed my college, I didn't event complete my first year. Even after the tenth standard, I was unable to speak confidently. I did my schooling in the village, from a very very humble background, no exposure. When I close my eyes, I recall how have I reached this position today without family background, money, and education," he added.

