Adani Group to now build drones, signs major deal with drone start-up

The Adani Group, which dominates the country's key industries, has now entered another area. Adani Group has decided to enter the field of drone manufacturing. The Adani Group has struck a major deal with a drone startup and has invested 50 percent.

The Adani Group has recently agreed to buy India's leading cement company. After that, Adani Group will be involved in drone production.

The Adani Group is also focusing on the defense sector. The Adani group is said to have started paying attention to the area. Adani Group's Adani Defense System & Technologies has entered into an agreement with General Aeronautics in Bangalore. This company makes drones. Adani Group has agreed to buy a 50 per cent stake in the company. Adani Defense CEO Ashish Rajwanshi informed the Bombay Stock Exchange about the decision. The agreement will increase the company's ability to manufacture military-related equipment.

This agreement will benefit not only the army but also the agricultural sector. General Aeronautics, contracted by Adani Group, operates mainly in the agricultural sector. The company manufactures robotic drones. Works differently for crop protection and other purposes. In addition, crops are maintained using artificial intelligence.

Exactly how much the deal cost was not disclosed. However, the agreement is targeted to be completed by July 31, 2022.