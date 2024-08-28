Adani Group to set up cement, propellant production units in Madhya Pradesh with Rs 3,500 crore investment

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 : Adani Group plans to set up a 2 million tonne per annum cement grinding unit in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, announced Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited.

The Adani Group is also going to develop a state-of-the-art propellant production facility at Shivpuri, Karan Adani said.

This unit in Shivpuri is strategically aligned with the Aatmanirbharta mission of transforming India from a defence importer to a defence exporter.

These two projects - cement grinding and propellant production units would result in an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, he added.

These announcements were made while addressing the 2024 Regional Industrial Conclave held in Gwalior, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"We are witnessing a remarkable period of progress in India - an era of amazing growth," Karan Adani said.

"However, this remarkable transformation across the nation is complemented at the state level by exemplary leaders such as Dr. Mohan Yadav ji. Under him, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a stand-out example of economic growth."

Karan Adani said the conglomerate is deeply committed to the development vision at both the national and the state level. In Madhya Pradesh, Adani Group has already invested about Rs 18,250 crore and created 12,000 jobs across sectors such as cement, defence, road, thermal power, renewables power and transmission.

"Gwalior is fast becoming a tourism hotspot and a pool of high-quality talent and also a key transportation and trade hub. All these are making Gwalior one of India's emerging economic centres, attracting investments across sectors," he said about the city of Gwalior.

The Adani Defence facility at Gwalior is the country's largest small arms plant and has positioned Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for small arms manufacturing.

He further announced that the Adani foundation will set up a jacket production center in Badarwas, which will be run 100 per cent by women.

"Through the Adani foundation, we have impacted 80,000 households and touched 3 lakh lives across Madhya Pradesh through our healthcare, education, sustainable livelihoods and women empowerment initiatives," Karan Adani said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor