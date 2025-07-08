Adani Group unveils 'Story of Suraj': A glimpse into India's solar-powered transformation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8 : The Adani Group on Tuesday launched the third film in its #HumKarkeDikhateHain campaign, titled 'Story of Suraj'. This film underscores the group's mission to drive sustainable progress through clean energy initiatives, transforming communities across the nation.

The story of Suraj paints a picture of a town transformed by Adani's solar energy solutions. The film follows a character, Rakesh, who returns to his hometown after years and is moved by the dramatic changes brought about by the uninterrupted solar power in the villagethriving agriculture, digitally connected schools, well-equipped hospitals, and revived livelihoods.

Gautam Adani, the founder and Chairman of Adani Group, posted on the social media platform 'X'. "In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to light up lives, to power dreams where darkness once lived, and to bring the sun home to every village. The rays of change are here. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain! #AdaniHKKDH #SurajSeRoshanBharat."

The film is directed by Amit Sharma, who directed the movie 'Badhaai Ho' and was conceptualised by Ogilvy India. The film captures the human impact of Adani's clean energy mission. It illustrates how solar power, delivered by Adani Group, becomes a catalyst for opportunity, resilience, and progress.

"Adani adds one more human touch to technology with its new Solar energy film," said Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India. "Story of Suraj shines by showing how solar energy brings life-changing opportunities to communities, helping them build a brighter future."

The film also reflects the broader efforts of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), one of the world's largest renewable energy companies. With an extensive portfolio of solar and wind projects, AGEL is central to India's transition toward a greener, more resilient energy future.

Ajay Kakar, Head of Corporate Branding at Adani Group, emphasised the significance of the project: "At Adani, we are not just generating electricitywe are creating pathways for progress. The transformation of one town in Story of Suraj is symbolic of the change we're enabling across the country."

