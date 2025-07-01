Adani logistics launches First double stack rake between ICD Tumb and ICD Patli, set to transform Vapi-Haryana freight corridor

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 1 : Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL) has launched its first double stack rake service, connecting the inland container depot (ICD) Tumb in Vapi (Gujarat) to the ICD Patli in Haryana.

According to Adani, this marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward high-efficiency, sustainable logistics and positions Adani Logistics at the forefront of multimodal infrastructure innovation.

The double stack rake essentially two layers of containers stacked one above the other dramatically increases the volume of cargo transported per trip.

This not only boosts operational efficiency but also reduces transit time, carbon footprint, and logistics costs for clients operating between the manufacturing hubs of Vapi, Silvassa, and Daman and the consumption centres of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, and Punjab.

A senior Adani Logistics official said, "This is not just about moving containers; it's about accelerating India's supply chain advantage. With double-stack rail, we can serve clients faster, greener, and more cost-effectively."

The strategic link between ICD Tumb and ICD Patli is expected to decongest road freight, cut emissions by up to 30 per cent per container, and streamline export-import traffic through western ports such as Mundra and Hazira in Gujarat.

For industries in southern Gujarat and North India especially textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and chemicals this corridor offers unmatched speed, reliability, and scalability.

With India aiming to bring down logistics costs from up to 14 per cent to under 10 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), innovations such as double-stack rail are vital.

For Adani Logistics, which already operates a network of multi-modal logistics parks, ICDs, and warehouses, this launch is more than a milestone it's a signal of intent.

As freight demand grows, this Tumb-Patli double stack connection is poised to become a game changer, stitching together India's manufacturing backbone with its consumption heartland.

