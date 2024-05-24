Adani Ports to join Sensex from June 24 after BSE rejig

Mumbai, May 24 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex from June 24.

The BSE benchmark will drop from the index on the same day.

The Asia Index Pvt. Ltd. on Friday announced the reconstitution results for its indices, effective from June 24.

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stock was down 1.83 per cent on Friday at Rs 1,416.90 per share.

An IIFL Alternative Research report said earlier this week that Adani Enterprises is expected to replace Wipro in the benchmark Sensex.

On Friday, positive action was seen in the Adani Group stocks. The Adani Enterprises stock was almost flat at Rs 3,381 apiece on the BSE, while Adani Green Energy shares went up by 1.8 per cent, Adani Total Gas increased by 2.5 per cent, and Adani Energy Solutions rose by 0.50 per cent.

Indian stock indices traded in a sideways range on Friday. At close, Sensex was at 75,410, down 7 points, while Nifty was at 22,957, down nearly 10 points.

