Adani Power secures LoA for 1,600 MW from MP Power Management Company

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 : Adani Power (APL) on Thursday announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for a total capacity of 1,600 MW.

The award includes an additional 800 MW capacity under the 'Greenshoe Option' following APL's earlier win of 800 MW in the same tender process.

This is the fifth major power supply order bagged by the company in the past 12 months, taking its total awarded capacity to 7,200 MW. The additional 800 MW has been secured at the same tariff of Rs 5.838 per kWh that was applicable to the initial allocation.

Adani Power will supply electricity from a new 1,600 MW (800 MW x 2) ultra-supercritical thermal power project to be developed in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.

Both units are expected to be commissioned within 60 months of the appointed date. The company plans to invest about Rs 21,000 crore for setting up the plant and related infrastructure.

As per the company statement, this development marks the first-ever use of a greenshoe option in a thermal power tender in India.

The inclusion of this mechanism in coal-based power procurement is seen as a significant step towards enhancing Madhya Pradesh's electricity supply security, given the state's growing demand due to urbanisation and industrialisation.

"We are delighted that Adani Power has not only secured the initial 800 MW project in Madhya Pradesh but has also been awarded an additional 800 MW under the greenshoe option. This reinforces our commitment to providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to the state and its people. The project further strengthens our long-term partnership with Madhya Pradesh and highlights our dedication to supporting India's energy security and economic growth," stated S.B. Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power.

The coal linkage for the new power plant has been allocated under the Government of India's SHAKTI Policy.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 9,000-10,000 people during the construction phase and about 2,000 once operational.

The company will sign the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the state distribution utility in due course.

Adani Power has been actively expanding its presence across states. In September 2024, along with Adani Green Energy, it received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a composite 6,600 MW order from Maharashtra, including 5,000 MW solar and 1,600 MW thermal.

In May 2025, it secured a 1,600 MW LoA from the Uttar Pradesh government, followed by a 2,400 MW order from Bihar in August 2025. Last month, it had won 800 MW from Madhya Pradesh, which has now doubled to 1,600 MW after MPPMCL exercised the greenshoe option.

The company is executing India's largest private sector capital expenditure programme to meet the growing base load demand. Adani Power currently operates 18.15 GW capacity across 12 thermal power plants and aims to achieve a total generation capacity of 41.87 GW by 2031-32.

