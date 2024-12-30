Adani to exit Adani Wilmar Ltd, to sell 31.06% to partner Wilmar Intl of Singapore
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2024 03:49 PM2024-12-30T15:49:31+5:302024-12-30T15:50:39+5:30
Adani Enterprises (AEL) on Monday, December 30 said that it will fully exit its consumer goods joint venture with ...
Adani Enterprises (AEL) on Monday, December 30 said that it will fully exit its consumer goods joint venture with Wilmar International - Adani Wilmar - wherein it holds a 44% stake.As part of the agreement, Lence Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar International, will acquire 31.06% of the paid-up equity shares of Adani Wilmar from Adani Commodities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.
“Adani Enterprises, Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEL and Lence Pte Ltd (Lence), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar International have entered into an agreement on 30 December 2024 pursuant to which Lence will acquire all the paid-up equity shares of Adani Wilmar held by ACL as at the date of exercise of the call option or put option, as the case maybe, in respect of a maximum of 31.06% of the existing paid up equity share capital of Adani Wilmar,” the flagship Adani company said in a press release. Wilmar will acquire Adani's 31% stake at a price not exceeding ₹305 apiece, the companies informed via an exchange filing.Open in app