Adani to Increase Presence in Defense Industry with a Significant Investment

Adani Defence & Aerospace plans to invest more than 3,000 crore rupees in missile complexes in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh by 2027. The inauguration of these complexes occurred on February 26th, unveiling the largest missile production facility in South Asia. The initial investment has already reached 1,500 crore rupees with expectations to generate approximately 4,000 jobs. Furthermore, the company anticipates indirect employment opportunities for around 20,000 individuals across various small, medium, and local industries.

Spanning across 500 acres of land, the facility aims to manufacture 150 million rounds of small-caliber ammunition within its first year of operation. Subsequently, over the next 12 months, the focus will shift towards large-caliber ammunition production targeting an annual output of 150,000-200,000 rounds from the Kanpur complex. By 2026, medium-caliber ammunition will also be integrated into the production line.

In addition to missile production activities, efforts are underway on missile systems development. The CEO highlighted that this investment signifies a crucial step towards fostering self-reliance and technological progress within India's defense sector. The inauguration event saw the presence of prominent figures including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and key military officials.