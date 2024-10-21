Adda247 Achieves Exceptional Success in UGC NET 2024, 4000 Plus Students Clear Exam

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Adda247, India's premier multilingual learning platform backed by Google, Westbridge, Info Edge, and Asha Impact, has announced the remarkable success of its students in the UGC NET 2024 exam. Over 4,000+ students from Adda247, have cleared the UGC NET exam, with 450+ selections for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). This further solidifies the company's position as the #1 test-prep platform. The results are a testament to Adda247's commitment to delivering exceptional learning outcomes through its online courses without the need for offline coaching.

Adda247 is the largest player in the UCG-NET category in India and has taught over 5 lac students through their YouTube channels, along with paid courses on their app. This year, Adda247's UGC NET top students/ top scorers achieved nationwide highest percentiles across multiple subjects, including Home Science, Commerce, English, Sociology, and History. Over the past three years, Adda247 has experienced an average success rate of 55% in UGC NET exam.

With a user base of 40 million monthly users and 2 million students enrolled in its premium courses, Adda247's UGC NET success is driven by the introduction of several innovative features. New subjects such as Law, Economics, Sociology, Computer Science, and Environmental Science (EVS) were added to the platform's course offerings. In addition, the introduction of the JRF Diwas initiative, which provided intensive practice across all 10 units of the UGC NET syllabus, significantly contributed to student readiness. The company also launched a dedicated book for Hindi medium learners alongside an informative podcast series that addressed key student concerns.

Commenting on the result, Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247, said, 'At Adda247, we take immense pride in the dedication and achievements of our students in the UGC NET 2024 exam. Our goal has always been to ensure that learners from every corner of the country have access to the best educational resources and support. The exceptional results this year are a testament to the hard work of our students and the relentless effort of our team. Seeing so many students excel and qualify for both JRF and Assistant Professorship motivates us to continue innovating and enhancing our offerings. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and a heartfelt thank you to the entire Adda247 team for their unwavering commitment to student success.'

As a vernacular-first platform offering preparation in 12 regional languages, Adda247 has also seen a significant surge in student traffic from across the country, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for about 19% of its UGC NET content viewership, followed by Bihar with 8%, and Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each contributing around 6%. The platform's widespread reach emphasizes its commitment to making high-quality education accessible to students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas.

Earlier in August 2024, Adda247 also celebrated the exceptional performance of its students in the CUET UG 2024 exam. Additionally, the company recently acquired PrepInsta, a leading platform for placement preparation, skilling, and job readiness for engineering, IT, and management students. Adda247 is on a mission to become an integrated provider of education, skilling, and career development programs across public and private sector jobs.

About Adda247

Adda247 is India's top multilingual EdTech platform, offering online courses for over 500 exams and backed by investors like Westbridge, Google, Info Edge, Asha Impact and more. Founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 aims to make education affordable for over 500 million learners across Bharat, tier-3 & 4 cities, and rural India.

With courses in 12 Indian languages and innovative technology for low bandwidth, Adda247 serves over 40 million monthly users and has 2 million students enrolled in its premium courses. Their offerings include Live Online Classes, On-demand video courses, Mock Tests, E-books, and Books, all tailored for specific exam preparations. Adda247 is dedicated to fostering accessibility and affordability in education, with multiple brands like Adda247 and StudyIQ, addressing specific aspirant needs.

