Adda247 Leads the Way in CUET UG 2024, Announces 4000+ Top Scorers

New Delhi [India], August 20: Adda247, India's premier multilingual learning platform backed by Google, Westbridge, Info Edge, and Asha Impact, is proud to announce the exceptional performance of its students in the CUET UG 2024 exam. This year, over 4000+ students from Adda247 have secured top scores, further solidifying the company's position as the #1 test-prep platform in the K12/ K13 segments. Adda247's success highlights the platform's ability to deliver exceptional outcomes through its online courses without the need for costly and time-consuming offline coaching.

As a vernacular-first platform offering preparation in 12 regional languages, Adda247 has established itself as a leader in producing top scorers. Since the inception of its CUET coaching program in 2022, Adda247 has consistently delivered exceptional results. This year, with over 4000+ top scorers, the platform witnessed a significant rise in the number of 100 percentile scorers, surpassing last year's count. Over the past three years, Adda247 has experienced an average growth rate of 45 per cent in CUET student registrations.

With a user base of 40 million monthly users and 2 million students enrolled in its premium courses, Adda247's success is driven by the introduction of several innovative features, including daily free quizzes, monthly tests, and assessments based on previous years' questions (PYQs). To further support students, Adda247 has also introduced 'Sarathi', an expert CUET UG 2024 counselling Initiative, providing over 60 hours of interactive classes, personalised counselling, and detailed insights on university placements and admission criteria.

Reflecting on the achievement, Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247, said, 'Our goal is to make education accessible to the masses. Every initiative we undertake reflects our commitment to this mission. Among Adda247's over 35 exam verticals, CUET holds a special place for me. Reflecting on my own journey from a small village, where securing college admission was a major concern, it's incredibly fulfilling to now guide students to top universities in India. Congratulations to our stellar CUET achievers and a heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team for their relentless support and hard work throughout the year.'

Recently, Adda247 acquired Ekagrata Eduserv Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) test preparation segment marking its entry into the INR 800 crore CA test prep market. Additionally, the company has expanded into the Skilling, Up-Skilling, and Higher Education Sectors to empower youth and make them job-ready by providing them with employment-based skilling and learning opportunities that lead to employment.

About Adda247:

Adda247 is India's top multilingual EdTech platform, offering online courses for over 500 exams and backed by investors like Westbridge, Google, Info Edge, Asha Impact and more. Founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 aims to make education affordable for over 500 million learners across Bharat, tier-3 & 4 cities, and rural India.

With courses in 12 Indian languages and innovative technology for low bandwidth, Adda247 serves over 40 million monthly users and has 2 million students enrolled in its premium courses. Their offerings include Live Online Classes, On-demand video courses, Mock Tests, E-books, and Books, all tailored for specific exam preparations. Adda247 is dedicated to fostering accessibility and affordability in education, with multiple brands like Adda247 and StudyIQ, addressing specific aspirant needs.

