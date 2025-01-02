Additional telecom infrastructure put in place for Mahakumbh

New Delhi [India], January 2 : With the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 fast approaching, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has made significant preparations to ensure seamless communication for millions of devotees and visitors, with upgrades to telecom infrastructure across the city, fair area, and key public spaces in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Telecom service providers have been instructed to deploy advanced technology and optimise networks to support the massive influx of people expected to attend Mahakumbh, considered world's largest religious gathering.

To ensure a smooth experience for all visitors, 126 km of optical fibre has been laid throughout the Prayagraj city area. In addition, 328 new towers/masts have been installed, further strengthening coverage across the urban landscape.

A total of 575 new Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across all mobile technologies have been deployed, in addition to an upgrade of 1,462 existing BTS units, ensuring robust and uninterrupted connectivity in the city during the Mela.

In the Mela area, which is expected to witness an unparalleled gathering of devotees, 192 km of optical fibercable (OFC) has been laid to provide high-speed, reliable network coverage. To cater to the massive demand, 78 CoWs (Transportable Towers) and 150 outdoor Small Cell solutions are being deployed, ensuring smooth communication in crowded zones. The deployment of 352 new BTS unitsalong with the upgrade of 50 existing BTS units, will further fortify the telecom services in the Mela area.

"Telecom services are also being optimized at key public spaces, including major transport hubs like railway stations, bus stations, and airports, as well as holding areas, parking spaces, and highways leading into and out of Prayagraj. Special focus has been placed on the Green Corridor, a critical route for the smooth flow of traffic, ensuring consistent network service in high-traffic zones," the central government said in a statement Thursday.

To enhance public safety and convenience, telecom providers have set up 53 help desks across the Mela area. These will support services such as the reporting of suspected fraud communications and blocking lost or stolen mobiles. Electro-magnetic radiation testing has been carried out to ensure that all telecom towers are operating within permissible radiation limits, safeguarding public health.

Three disaster management centres, operated by all four telecom service providers i.e. Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi, have been established in the Mela area to support emergency communications and ensure prompt response during any crisis situation.

"These centres will be equipped with the latest technology to provide vital communication channels in the event of natural or man-made disasters, ensuring the safety of attendees."

The MahaKumbh Mela is a significant pilgrimage that attracts crores of people from all over the world to Prayagraj. The event, which occurs every 12 years, is an important occasion for spiritual renewal and cultural exchange.

Hindu devotees in India and across the world are eagerly waiting for the once-in-twelve-year Mahakumbh beginning January 13, 2025. This 45-day festival, from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendees' number is likely to be highest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations recently. He toured the under-construction tent city. He emphasised the importance of making arrangements for food and other things on time considering the cold weather.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that separate wards for men and women are being set up and that shift duties for personnel should be strictly followed. Additionally, he instructed that ambulance response times be minimised during emergencies.

