ADIA to Invest USD 200 Million in Meril

NewsVoir

Vapi (Gujarat) [India], July 21: A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") has entered into definitive agreements to invest USD 200 million for a ~3% stake in Micro Life Sciences Private Limited ("Meril"), one of India's leading medical devices companies. This investment values Meril at an enterprise value of USD 6.6 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Post this investment, Meril will be backed by two globally recognized investors, ADIA and Warburg Pincus.

Founded by the Bilakhia Group, Meril is a global innovator in medical technology (MedTech), with a strong focus on clinically advanced solutions across multiple specialties including Cardiovascular, Structural Heart, Orthopaedics, Endo-surgery, In-vitro Diagnostics and Surgical Robotics.

Headquartered in Vapi, India, Meril operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated, and globally certified manufacturing and RCD facilities, across a 100 acre sustainable MedTech campus. The company employs more than 13,000 people, has 35+ global subsidiaries, and serves healthcare systems in 150+ countries. Meril is committed to becoming the world's leading MedTech company, powered 100% by green energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation.

With a robust in-house global RCD ecosystem and a portfolio of 200+ technology platforms, Meril continues to lead in global clinical research and education. Breakthrough innovations such as the Myval Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) series, MyClip Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) system, and the MISSO Surgical Robotic System highlight Meril's dedication to next-generation innovation. Through its 12+ global training academies, Meril empowers over 10,000 healthcare professionals annually.

Sanjeev Bhatt, Senior Vice President - Strategy, Meril said: "This investment by ADIA reinforces confidence in Meril's long term vision and global ambitions. This investment will enable us to accelerate growth, attract world-class talent, and further strengthen our RCD and clinical research efforts as we work towards improving the quality of human life through advanced healthcare solutions."

Meril is a global medical technology company headquartered in Vapi, India. With a strong emphasis on innovation, Meril develops clinically meaningful products aimed at enhancing patient outcomes across cardiovascular, orthopaedic, diagnostic, Endo- Surgery and robotic surgery domains. Founded by the Bilakhia Group, the company is committed to sustainability, quality, and global impact.

For more information: www.merillife.com.

Established in 1976, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation.

For more information: www.adia.ae.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor