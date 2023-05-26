NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group, announced the launch of One Verse, a Virtual Lounge in the Metaverse to offer its customers an immersive and interactive experience of the vast offerings of its PIFA solutions which is Protection, Investing, Financing and Advising. Its protection offerings include insurance solutions for life, health, motor, travel, corporate general insurance, and wellness; investing offerings include mutual funds, stocks & securities broking, wealth, portfolio management services and pension funds; the financing solutions consist of home finance, personal finance, SME finance, mortgage finance, loan against securities, corporate finance, debt capital market & loan syndication and asset reconstruction; it also offers money advisory services to help customers fulfil their financial services needs.

With this launch, Aditya Birla Capital becomes one of the leading Non-Banking Players in India to open a Virtual Lounge in the Metaverse.

In line with its digital strategy of implementing emerging technologies and innovative digitization initiatives across age-groups, One Verse becomes another digital channel for Aditya Birla Capital for engaging with the younger generation of tech savvy customers. It will also provide them with the knowledge of financial services through an immersive and interactive virtual experience. Users can access One Verse through the Aditya Birla Capital's website, Mobile app or by using the Occulus VR headset.

One Verse offers a virtual replica of the physical branches wherein customers can create their digital twin by taking a selfie and entering the Virtual Lounge to interact with an agent and navigate through the various product and service experiences.

Aditya Birla Capital has partnered with Hexaware Technologies to build this virtual experience for customers in the Metaverse.

Features & Benefits

- The Virtual Lounge features interactive displays, digital walls to deliver a unique experience of its Protecting, Investing, Financing and Advising solutions to customers

- Customers can create their digital avatars, and interact with representatives of Aditya Birla Capital

- They can also access various digital self-service channels like WhatsApp, Bot, and Web portal by scanning the QR code or by clicking on the Web Portal tab

- The platform further allows customers to access financial products and schemes anytime, anywhere, and receive personalized financial advice from customer representatives in a secure and interactive space

- The platform is a virtual replica of the physical branches and customer can interact with the customer care executive for any assistance on queries.

How to Access One Verse

Please click on the link to watch One Verse explainer video - youtu.be/KCu85pjKvzI

Aditya Birla Capital has been bolstering its digital capabilities by scaling up its digital base to build an integrated portfolio of digital assets to serve customers in a frictionless manner and across channels of their choice.

It launched Udyog Plus, a comprehensive digital platform for MSME ecosystem, to offer a completely paperless digital journey for business loans and loan disbursement of up to Rs 10 lakh. The platform is integrated with government e-commerce websites via Open Credit Enablement Network and with private e-commerce websites to provide credit facilities to sellers on these platforms.

Aditya Birla Capital also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited ("ABCDL") to develop an omni-channel Direct-to-Customer (D2C) platform to serve existing customers, acquire new customers and act as a one stop-solution for delivering PIFA solutions to customers. In addition, it collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to develop and promote a complete set of digital payment options to customers, through its subsidiaries.

It recently launched INFINITE, a flagship start-up engagement programme, to co-create solutions with tech-driven start-ups for enhancing customer journeys and increasing operational efficiencies.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("ABCL") is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

With subsidiaries/JVs that have a strong presence across Protecting, Investing and Financing solutions, ABCL is a financial solutions group that caters to the diverse needs of its customers across their life cycle. Powered by more than 34,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,295 branches, more than 2,00,000 agents/channel partners and various bank partners.

As of March 31, 2023, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of about Rs. 3,600 billion with a consolidated lending book of approx. Rs. 943 billion, and an active customer base of approx. 38 million, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures. Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 140,000 employees, belonging to 100 nationalities, the Aditya Birla Group operates in 36 countries across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.adityabirlacapital.com.

