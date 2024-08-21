Aditya Birla Finance and AU Small Finance Bank Launch Co-branded Credit Cards with Significant Reward Benefits for Customers

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Aditya Birla Finance Limited ("ABFL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, India's leading financial services conglomerate and AU Small Finance Bank Limited (SFB), India's largest small finance bank, has announced the launch of Aditya Birla Finance AU credit cards, powered by and available on Visa and RuPay payment networks.

The feature-loaded co-branded credit cards are available in four variants and offer comprehensive reward benefits to serve the financial needs of different customer segments, covering both individual customers and business owners.

i. ABC AU Flex: Affordable option for mass India

ii. ABC AU Nxt: Millennial-friendly with specialized features

iii. ABC AU Pro: High-end card for the affluent

iv. ABC AU Biz: Tailored for entrepreneurs and business owners

Aditya Birla Finance AU credit cards are curated to offer exciting reward points to customers across various categories such as lifestyle, travel, dining, education, entertainment, utilities, insurance, grocery, and government related spends. The cards also come with an unlimited fuel surcharge waiver of 1%.

With 'Flex' and 'Nxt' credit cards, customers can avail lifetime-free benefits. They have the flexibility to personalize their cards through the Aditya Birla Finance mobile app and can earn rewards, cashbacks and other varied benefits. The 'Pro' variant offers accelerated reward points with airport lounge access and a reduced forex markup fee. The 'Biz' variant is a monthly fee-based card designed for business customers with accelerated rewards points and up to 30% discount across select dining partners.

Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., said ''We are delighted to partner with AU Small Finance Bank to introduce the Aditya Birla Finance AU Credit Cards. Our expertise in financial services along with AU Small Finance Bank's innovative banking solutions, will help us provide seamless and tailor-made financial experience to customers. Powered by Visa and RuPay, cardholders can enjoy greater convenience, superior rewards and a secure and seamless payment experience."

Hosted on Visa and RuPay payment networks, the Aditya Birla Finance AU co-branded credit cards will provide users with exceptional convenience and seamless transaction experience.

Additionally, the RuPay powered variant can be linked to an UPI ID, enabling safe and secure transactions through any UPI enabled app.

Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank said, "The partnership between Aditya Birla Finance and AU Small Finance Bank signifies a major achievement in the financial services domain, uniting two prominent industry frontrunners to provide unmatched advantages and rewards to customers nationwide."

"We, at Visa, are delighted to support the launch of the Aditya Birla Finance AU Small Finance Bank series of Co-branded Cards. This partnership between our three trusted brands not only offers more choice and superior rewards and experiences to consumers and small businesses alike, but also the Visa promise of secure, seamless payments and global acceptance, to our cardholders," said Sujai Raina, Country Manager, Visa India.

Speaking on this development, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, "We are pleased to collaborate with our partners on this innovative product, designed specifically to meet the unique needs of modern-day consumers. Through this partnership, we aim to provide digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience for the customers. Furthermore, UPI-enabled RuPay credit cards offer users a convenient way to use their cards and enjoy rewarding benefits."

The launch of Aditya Birla Finance AU credit cards marks a significant step in Aditya Birla Finance's commitment to providing customers with a simplified and rewarding financial experience while offering seamless access to credit with unmatched benefits on a single platform.

To know more, visit: www.adityabirlacapital.com/credit-card

Aditya Birla Finance Limited ("ABFL"), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, is among the leading well- diversified non-banking financial services company in India. ABFL offers end-to-end lending, financing, and wealth management solutions to a diversified range of customers across the country. ABFL is registered with RBI as an Upper Layer non-deposit accepting non-banking finance company ("NBFC") and is amongst the top five largest private diversified NBFCs in India based on AUM. As of June 30, 2024, ABFL has a total asset under management of Rs. 1,07,306 crore and total equity of Rs. 15,863 Crore. ABFL's long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) has been reaffirmed by ICRA in August 2023. ABFL also has a long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) by India Ratings, Perpetual debt credit rating of AA+ (Stable) by ICRA and AA+ (Stable) by India Ratings (Stable) and short-term credit rating of A1+ by ICRA & India Ratings.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("ABCL") is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycle. Powered by over 50,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,505 branches and more than 200,000 agents/channel partners along with several bank partners. As of June 30, 2024, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of Rs. 4.63 Lakh Crore with a consolidated lending book of Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries/JVs.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the US$66 billion global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 187,000 employees belonging to 100 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, the Group's businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors - from metals to cement, fashion to financial services and textiles to trading. Today, over 50% of the Group's revenues flow from overseas operations that span over 40 countries in North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit www.adityabirlacapital.com

AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU SFB) is a scheduled commercial bank and has established itself as the largest SFB in India since starting its banking journey in April 2017. Established in 1996 by Sanjay Agarwal, a first-generation entrepreneur, AU SFB boasts a 29 years-legacy with deep understanding of the rural and semi-urban markets and customer segments. The Bank operates a sustainable business model that facilitates credit to the unserved and underserved retail and MSME customer segments while providing complete banking solutions to its deposit and branch banking customers. As a tech-led Bank, AU has a strong digital presence with innovative products and services like 24X7 video banking, credit cards, personal loans, UPI QRs, payments, merchant lending, WhatsApp Banking, Chatbots etc. and its digital bank application AU0101 remains among the higher rated banking apps in India.

The Bank operates from 2,414 banking touchpoints across 21 States & 4 Union Territories serving 1.08 Cr customers with an employee base of 46,000+ employees. As on 30th June'24, Bank has a Shareholders Funds of Rs.15,516 Cr, Deposit base of Rs.97,290 Cr, Total Loan Portfolio of Rs.99,792 Cr and a Balance sheet size of ~Rs.1.26 Lac Cr. AU SFB enjoys the trust of marquee investors and is listed at both NSE and BSE. It has consistently maintained high external credit Rating and is presently rated 'AA/Stable' by CRISIL Ratings, ICRA Ltd., CARE Ratings and India Ratings, while the Bank's FD is rated 'AA+/Stable' from CRISIL Ratings.

