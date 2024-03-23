Aditya Birla Housing Finance Launches 'ABHFL- Finverse' to Redefine Home Loan Experience

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited ("ABHFL"), a fully owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, India's leading, diversified financial services company, has announced the launch of 'ABHFL- Finverse', a unified digital lending platform aimed at re-imagining the home loan experience for customers. The platform will digitise the entire lending process from prospecting to disbursement, providing customers with a seamless experience journey, faster turnaround of loan application, greater transparency of loan status and real-time updates.

ABHFL conducted extensive research with customers and partners to understand the nuances of home buying experience and the challenges faced in the home loan journey. Through this platform, ABHFL has sought to make the home loan process simple and hassle-free for customers while enabling them to stay in control of the journey.

With a seamless digital interface ABHFL-Finverse serves as a holistic digital ecosystem, connecting customers, partners, employees, and vendors on a common platform, thus resonating ABHFL's focus on customer satisfaction and convenience.

Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., said, "At ABHFL, we are building all our solutions and offerings with customers at the centre of everything. Through ABHFL- Finverse, we are empowering customers with benefits like home loan tracking feature which enables real-time updates, seamless navigation, and a completely paperless experience. All our solutions are aimed at transforming customer journeys by significantly reducing turnaround time, and making home loan experiences simpler, faster, and accessible to a wider customer segment."

ABHFL- Finverse has been co-created in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leveraging their combined experience in technology solutions and deep understanding of financial services to develop a robust and efficient platform.

Being a prominent player in the full stack housing finance space, the launch of ABHFL- Finverse marks a significant step in ABHFL's commitment to providing innovative and customer-friendly financial solutions. It is available on Google Play Store and will soon be available on Apple App Store.

ABHFL Finverse - Features & Benefits

- Integration of data-driven algorithms with over 120 API integrations

- Paperless log-in facilitated through digital forms and file modules.

- Real-time updates providing transparency throughout the home loan journey.

- Improved loan disbursement Turn-around Time

- Location-based business tracking for enhanced efficiency

- Zero downtime, ensuring uninterrupted service.

- Leveraging India Stack, DPI

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited ("ABHFL"), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a fast-growing housing finance company ("HFC") in India. ABHFL is registered with the National Housing Board (NHB) as a non-deposit accepting housing finance company and commenced operations in October 2014. As of December 31, 2023, ABHFL manages assets under management of over Rs. 16,538 Crore. ABHFL has expanded its footprint to 130 branches as of December 31, 2023. We are a full stack housing finance company providing a diverse range of housing finance solutions. Empowered by our comprehensive product suite covering Home Loans, Loans Against Property, and Construction Finance, we now offer hyper-personalized solutions for all our customers' diverse needs. The Company holds a long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) by ICRA and AAA (Stable) by India Ratings, with a short-term credit rating of A1+ by ICRA and India Ratings.

The company offers a complete range of housing finance solutions such as home loans, Home Extension Loan, Plot & Home Construction Loan, Home Improvement Loans, Loan Against Property, Construction Financing, Lease Rental Discounting, Commercial Property Purchase Loan and Property Advisory Services. Through its lending solutions, ABHFL enables customers to own their dream home.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("ABCL") is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, Payments, and Cards to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycle. Powered by about 47,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,462 branches and more than 2,00,000 agents/channel partners along with several bank partners. As of December 31, 2023, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of over Rs. 4.10 Lakh Crore with a consolidated lending book of about Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries/JVs.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the US$65 billion global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 187,000 employees belonging to 100 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, the Group's businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors - from metals to cement, fashion to financial services and textiles to trading. Today, over 50% of the Group's revenues flow from overseas operations that span over 40 countries in North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

For more information, visit www.adityabirlacapital.com.

