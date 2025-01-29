Aditya Birla housing finance secures Rs 830 crore funding from International Finance Corporation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited ("ABHFL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, India's leading, diversified financial services company, announced that it has secured an investment of Rs 830 Crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

According to ABHFL, the funds raised through IFC's investment will be utilised to address critical gaps by providing housing loans to low-income and middle-income groups (LIG and MIG), with a particular focus on encouraging homeownership among women.

A portion will also be allocated to supporting MSMEs, especially women-led enterprises, to drive growth and economic progress. This investment aims to enhance financial inclusion, uplift underserved communities in the affordable housing and MSME sectors.

Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, said, "This collaboration with IFC marks a key milestone in advancing financial inclusion and equitable growth. At Aditya Birla Housing Finance, we are committed to delivering inclusive home financing solutions that ensure a truly happy home loan journey."

He added, "This initiative empowers underserved communities, particularly women borrowers, while supporting MSMEs to foster entrepreneurial growth and economic empowerment. By combining IFC's global expertise with our vision, we aim to make homeownership accessible, drive progress, and build a sustainable financial ecosystem in India."

Wendy Werner, Country Head, India and Maldives, IFC, said, "A dynamic housing sector and improved financial access for MSMEs, are essential for India's sustainable development. Through our partnership with Aditya Birla Housing Finance, we aim to expand affordable housing finance and enable more women to become businessowners."

Werner added, "The private sector is crucial in driving growth of housing and MSME sectors, and our collaboration with leading players focuses on enhancing financing opportunities for women in the wider financial ecosystem - key to fostering long-term progress and advancing economic inclusion."

Aditya Birla Housing Finance is committed to creating transformative solutions that not only address current challenges but also paves the way for a more equitable and sustainable financial ecosystem in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor