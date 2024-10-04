Aditya Birla World Academy Hosts 'The Happy Place' an Interschool Festival to Drive Awareness on Mental Health

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: In a collaborative effort between Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) and Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust the Happy Place Interschool Festival was successfully held to raise awareness about mental health, with this year's theme being The Mindful Megabyte - Digital Wellness. The event saw participation from over 200 students across various schools in Mumbai across boards (Including CBSE, IB, state board, IGCSE etc.), engaging in a variety of creative and expressive competitions, including Solo/Duet Singing, Art, Photography, AD-Film Making, Drama, Slam Poetry, and Dance. Each event centered around the theme of digital wellness, focusing on the impact of technology on mental health and well-being.

The Happy Place Interschool Festival, introduced by Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), is built on the belief that mental health awareness is a crucial aspect of a child's holistic development. At ABWA, students benefit from a robust mental health and emotional well-being curriculum that supports resilience alongside academic excellence. Under the leadership of Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla World Academy and the Aditya Birla Education Trust, this vision has flourished. A passionate mental health advocate, Birla firmly believes that mental health awareness and support should be accessible to all students, empowering them with the tools they need to thrive.

As an extension of this vision, the Mindsmatter program has reached 25 schools and over 40,000 students across India in the past year, with 318 teachers trained and 67 mentoring sessions conducted. The program has positively impacted behavior, self-esteem, and academic performance, with 83% of participants reporting improved communication skills and 61% noting reduced stigma around mental health.

For the last 6 years, The Happy Place Interschool Festival has expanded beyond ABWA, engaging students from schools across Mumbai to raise awareness on mental health through creative activities. This festival sustains the conversation on mental health, offering students a thoughtfully curated platform to explore these critical themes, express themselves creatively, and build empathy. Through themes like Digital Wellness, participants reflect on their emotional health, fostering a balanced and mindful approach to life.

Radhika Sinha, Principal of Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating, "The Happy Place interschool festival is not just a competition, but a mindful space for students to engage in conversations about mental health while expressing their creativity. The focus here is not only on winning but also on creating an environment where students can explore topics like Digital Wellness that are highly relevant to the challenges the youth face today. These activities help drive awareness, fostering a sense of empathy and mindfulness amongst our students."

The competition's theme, Digital Wellness, reflects the growing influence of technology in the lives of young people. While digital platforms provide numerous opportunities for connection, learning, and creativity, they also come with risks such as overuse, social media addiction, cyberbullying, and sleep deprivation. Striking a balance between the positive and negative impacts of digital media is crucial for the well-being of today's youth.

Parveen Shaikh, VP Operations at Mpower, highlighted the urgent need for digital wellbeing support amidst the growing mental health crisis, "In today's digital age, the constant use of technology is significantly impacting mental health, particularly among young people. Studies reveal that 1 in 5 individuals experience symptoms of mental health conditions, with excessive screen time and online pressures contributing to this rise. Alarmingly, 50% of mental health issues begin by the age of 14, and 75% by age 24. By focusing on digital wellbeing and creating awareness around healthy tech habits, we aim to provide timely interventions that encourage young people to seek help and maintain a balanced, mentally healthy lifestyle."

Research on digital wellness suggests that excessive use of digital devices can negatively affect mental health, particularly among students. Studies show that prolonged exposure to screens can lead to anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Initiatives like The Happy Place Interschool Festival play a significant role in bringing these critical discussions to the forefront, encouraging students to reflect on their digital habits and make informed choices.

As this year's competition concludes, the collaboration between ABWA and Mpower continues to raise awareness on crucial mental health issues, ensuring that students are empowered to lead balanced, mindful lives.

Backed by Aditya Birla Education Trust, Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) is India's leading International School located in South Mumbai. ABWA strongly believes in the holistic development of its students. ABWA strives to create a cohesive learning environment that is conducive to developing a child's innate talents. In addition to focusing on academic excellence, ABWA students are encouraged to think critically and question the world around them. Further, through a wide range of extra and co-curricular activities, ABWA aims to develop children's personalities and stimulate them to be mindful, sensitive and responsible members of society. ABWA focuses on socio-emotional development to ensure that every child feels safe, supported and motivated.

Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust is a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to transforming India's approach to mental health. Founded 8 years ago, Mpower has emerged as a leading force in spreading awareness, reducing stigma, and delivering holistic mental health care. With a robust team of over 200 trained professionals, Mpower impacts more than 121 million lives across seven cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as in Pilani, Goa, Kalyan, and Hyderabad.

Operating through five key verticalsMovement, Clinical Care, Outreach, Academia, and Mpower 1 on 1Mpower offers a comprehensive range of services. The Movement focuses on changing cultural perceptions and alleviating stigma. Clinical Care provides world-class mental health services through the Centre, the Foundation, and the Cell, catering to various needs from holistic care to affordable support for the underprivileged. The Outreach vertical drives awareness and capacity-building through IGNITE Programs for schools, colleges, NGOs, and corporates. Academia equips individuals and professionals with skills to handle mental health crises and foster empathy.

The Helpline offers 24/7 multilingual support, while special projects like Samvedhana enhance mental health care in primary health centers. Mpower's integrated approach and collaboration with government agencies underscore its commitment to creating a supportive and stigma-free mental health landscape.

