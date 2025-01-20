Aditya College of Architecture's Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) 64th State Art Exhibition 2025: A Milestone Achievement for BFA Applied Arts Students

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: Aditya College of Architecture (ACA) is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Applied Arts students at the recently concluded 64th State Art Exhibition 2025, organised by the Directorate of Art, Mumbai. Held at the Government Art and Design College, Nagpur, from January 10-18, 2025, this prestigious event, a hallmark of artistic excellence in Maharashtra, showcased the potential of the region's top emerging artists.

In just the second year of its BFA Applied Arts programme, ACA achieved a remarkable milestone. Out of over 5,000 entries submitted to the exhibition, 17 exceptional artworks from 10 talented ACA students were selected for displayan extraordinary accomplishment that underscores the program's robust academic foundation and the students' creative brilliance.

Celebrating Artistic Diversity

The selected works showcased a wide array of disciplines within applied arts, including:

* Drawing and Illustration: Capturing the essence of nature, objects, and human expressions.

* Creative Colour Portraits and Collage: Demonstrating mastery in vibrant composition and imaginative storytelling.

* Campaign Design: Highlighting themes such as mobile addiction and contemporary social issues.

* 2D and 3D Artworks: Exploring dimensionality and material versatility.

* Photography and Layout Design: Melding technical expertise with artistic vision.

These stunning creations, crafted using materials such as paper, canvas, waste, and board, reflect the versatility and innovative spirit of ACA's students.

Ar Jamshid Bhiwandiwalla, Principal of Aditya College of Architecture (ACA), expressed his pride in the students' accomplishments: "Art is the heartbeat of human expression, and our students have truly embodied this spirit with their outstanding contributions to the Annual State Art Exhibition 2025. Each photograph, painting, and portrait is a window into their imagination, passion, and dedication to their craft. Their creations resonate with stories, emotions, and visions that inspire us all. I encourage them to continue pushing boundaries and creating magic through their art."

Ms. Radha Ambekar, HOD, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Aditya College of Architecture (ACA), remarked, "Securing 17 selections in a prestigious platform like the State Art Exhibition is a testament to the dedication and talent of our students. It underscores the comprehensive education and guidance provided by our faculty. This achievement paves the way for our students to shine in the competitive field of applied arts."

An Unparalleled Opportunity

The State Art Exhibition 2025, held at the Government Art and Design College, Lakshminagar, Nagpur, offered an unparalleled platform for budding artists. By bringing together works from top art colleges across Maharashtra, the exhibition catered for recognition and collaboration within the artistic community. It features departments such as Painting, Applied Arts, Sculpture, Metal, Textiles, Ceramics, Interior Design, and Printmaking.

ACA's participants include:

* Gargee Warghane

* Bhumi Doshi

* Mehak Vora

* Prachi Arya

* Chaitali Keni

* Akshat

* Harsh Parihar

* Shravanee Parab (Merit Certificate Winner, Applied Art Section)

* Nirjala Shinde

* Arya Kedar

Exhibition Details

The artworks were submitted in November 2024, and the results came in December 2024. On January 10-18, 2025, the selected artworks were displayed and prizes were distributed.

* Date: January 10-18, 2025

* Venue: Government Art and Design College, Lakshmi Nagar, Next to Diksha Bhumi, Nagpur

* Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

About Aditya College of Architecture: Aditya College of Architecture (ACA), a decade-old institution, has consistently set benchmarks in architectural and fine arts education. Recognised with a B++ NAAC grade and lauded as the "Top-Ranked Upcoming Best Young College" in Mumbai North by the Times Group, ACA offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in architecture and applied arts. The BFA Applied Arts program is designed to nurture creative thinkers, aligning with NEP 2020 to provide interdisciplinary learning and global perspectives.

Join the Celebration of Art and Creativity ACA invites art enthusiasts, professionals, and the public to witness the artistic brilliance of its students and celebrate their achievements at the State Art Exhibition 2025.

To know more, visit aditya-arch.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor