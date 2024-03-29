Admissions for CA and CMA Courses Begin at National Management College

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29: National Management College, one of the finest institutions in Tamil Nadu for accounting courses, has commenced the admission process for its most popular Chartered Accountant and Cost and Management Accountant courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

Based out of Perundurai in Erode District, this 18-year-old institution has an annual intake of about 400 students. Admission for the courses are through gateways - a pass in higher secondary for the Foundation level, and graduation for the Intermediate level for both CA and CMA courses.

High marks are not a requirement, and there is no entrance examination. The institution arranges for B.Com through correspondence from IGNOU, New Delhi, for the +2 students. Located in the lush green, and verdant area of western Tamil Nadu, NMC has produced several hundred successful highly competent accounting professionals.

The highlights of the institution, which is now entering its 19th academic year, include: finest quality accounting education, visionary leadership, a dedicated team of faculty and staff, focus on the development of communication skills, training in basic computer accounting skills and English.

In his comments, Vijaya Kumar Natarajan, CEO, National Management College, said that the primary objective of the institution is to provide top quality education in chartered accountancy, and cost and management accounts, to young girls and boys from towns and rural areas all over Tamil Nadu. "As the CA, CMA students need to be highly focussed for many years, they need a secure environment without any disturbance or distraction. NMC ensures it. The hostel facilities also ensure a 'home away from home' environment. The full-time faculty also double up as study supervisors to make sure that the students devote four hours to studies in the hostels too," he added.

NMC regularly gets experienced CAs as guest faculty who share industry best practices and their expertise with the young students. During their Articleship with veterans, the students see for themselves the enormous potential. "Our dedicated team of faculty prepare the students who are just fresh from school. At that young age and stage of life, all that they require is high levels of motivation. With our coaching, there is no stopping them," Natarajan stated.

CA/CMA qualified youth are among the most sought-after professionals by the government and the private sector across industries. Talented and skilled accountant professionals are highly paid and land senior positions including General Manager, Chief Financial Officers, and Directors in accounts and finance operations. Many of them join Central and State services and contribute to nation building.

For admission details, please visit: Click Here.

