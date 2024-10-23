Admissions Open to IHub-Data's 6-month Student Training Program on AI/ML at IIIT Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: IHub-Data, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIIT Hyderabad, established by Dept of Science and Technology, Govt of India is offering a 24-week long weekend training classes on AI/ML for second year students, pursuing B Tech program from engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad. The classes, scheduled to be on all Sundays, require physical attendance of students at IIIT Campus in Gachibowli. The 24-week program contains a judicious mix of concepts related to theory, tutorials and projects pertaining to modern AI/ML.

"Research and applications are increasingly relying on tools and techniques involving artificial intelligence and machine learning, where students adequately skilled in these domains would find it easy to select their career path and follow their aspirations. The weekend training program at IIIT Hyderabad campus, is an earnest attempt to train young undergraduate engineering students, early in their professional learning career. The contents of the program have been tailored to provide a hands-on learning approach, to reinforce understanding of fundamentals and to make learning an enjoyable experience," says Dr CK Raju, Head of Educational Programs at IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad.

The outline of the program with important dates, are as follows:

Details of course: https://ihub-data.ai/archives/events/student-training-program-on-ai-ml-nov-24/

Last date to register for program is 09 November, 2024.

No of Seats : 100 (to be filled on a first-come-first served basis)

Classes would commence from 24 November, 2024.

Course Coordinator: Ms Fathimath Rifna (Ph: 040 6653 1787, Email: fathimath.rifna@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in)

Note: Admissions will be closed as and when seats are filled up.

About IHub-Data: IHub-Data is a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) established by IIIT Hyderabad as part of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme of Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India. The core activities promoted by IHub-Data include Technology Development, Data Foundation, Applied Research & Translation, Human Resource & Skill Development, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Startup Ecosystem and International Collaboration. IHub-Data aligns most of these activities with the research goals and objectives of IIIT Hyderabad.

