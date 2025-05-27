Adore Group Launches Luxury Project “The Select Premia” In Faridabad, Plans To Invest INR 800 Cr

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 27: In tandem with growing preferences of luxury living Adore Group is launching a ultra luxury project: The Select Premia” in sec 76, Faridabad. Spread across 5.47 acres of land with 190 exclusive 4BHK+ servant apartments, the project will be the pioneers of curated luxury lifestyle in Faridabad. The company is planning to invest around INR 800 crores for development of this project.

The Group has bought this 5.47 acres of land parcel from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the year 2023 in an auction. The company has cleared all the dues, and this is fully paid up land parcel.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Jetaish Gupta from, Adore Group said that, “Faridabad is at an interesting juncture of growth and evolution. The economy is thriving backed by a surge in IT and manufacturing industry. The number of well-heeled are expanding in the city comprising family business scion, self-made entrepreneurs and corporate c-suites. With The Select Premia, our new coveted project, we want to give them a unique lifestyle within Faridabad itself”.

The project is located in Sector 76, which is bustling locality in the region, dotted with swanky commercial towers, retail projects, business parks, townships, etc. It enjoys excellent connectivity via metro lines and roadways. It is directly linked to Faridabad Bypass Road, which seamlessly connects it to Delhi and Noida region.

NCR's skyline is transforming with a slew of spellbinding high-rise apartments decked with top tier facilities. While NCR always had a visible appetite for premium living, it was the year 2021, which marked a watershed moment. Post pandemic, people are now readily willing to pay a premium to own spacious apartments and access curated amenities.

Interestingly, the juggernaut is not just limited to the millennial city Gurugram or the posh localities of South Delhi. Markets like Faridabad, which a decade back was mostly a mid-income industrial backyard of Delhi, are also part of the wave. A tapestry of excellent connectivity, rising industrial footprint and improved liveability index, Faridabad can be the next big frontier of premium living in northern India.

Starting in 2015, Adore is a well-known name in NCR's real estate industry. Hitherto, it has working on more than 20 projects with a cumulative area of over 10 million sq. ft.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor