Advait Energy Transitions Limited Reports Robust Growth in Q4 and FY25 Financial Results

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 14: Advait Energy Transitions Limited (formerly known as Advait Infratech Limited) has announced its audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, demonstrating substantial growth in revenue and profitability across both its standalone and consolidated operations.

For the full financial year FY25, the company's consolidated revenue from operations reached ₹399.11 crore, marking a sharp increase from ₹208.84 crore in FY24. The total consolidated income stood at ₹406.46 crore. Net profit for the year rose to ₹32.05 crore, up from ₹21.89 crore in the previous year. Earnings per share also improved significantly to ₹29.06 from ₹21.45. The company's asset base expanded to ₹492.15 crore with a strengthened net worth of ₹208.02 crore, reflecting its continued growth momentum in the energy infrastructure and renewable segments.

During the fourth quarter of FY25, Advait Energy Transitions posted consolidated revenues of ₹194.66 crore, which is double the ₹98.44 crore recorded in the third quarter. The consolidated net profit for Q4 stood at ₹12.88 crore, compared to ₹9.79 crore in the previous quarter, indicating a strong close to the financial year.

On a standalone basis, the company achieved revenues of ₹295.48 crore in FY25, compared to ₹207.43 crore in FY24. The standalone profit after tax for the year reached ₹31.49 crore, up from ₹21.33 crore in the previous year. Standalone earnings per share increased to ₹29.57 from ₹20.92, supported by strong operational execution and financial discipline.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.75 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the grant of 7,297 options under the Advait Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 during the quarter. The company also announced the appointment of M/s RPSS & Co. as Secretarial Auditor for a term of five years starting from the financial year 2025–26.

While the statutory auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the standalone financial results, the consolidated results carry a qualified opinion due to a deferred correction of a material error identified in a joint venture. The management has cited internal approval constraints and has committed to rectifying the matter in an upcoming quarter.

Commenting on the performance, the management of Advait Energy Transitions expressed satisfaction with the company's trajectory, noting that the results reflect the successful execution of its clean energy and power transmission strategy. The leadership emphasized their commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and continued value creation for stakeholders.

“Our FY25 results reflect the successful execution of our strategic roadmap in the clean energy and power transmission sectors,” said Rutvi Sheth, Head of Strategy & Human Resources at Advait Energy Transitions Limited.

Advait Energy Transitions Limited: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives

Advait Energy Transitions Limited, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India), is a global leader in power transmission, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure. With operations across 45+ countries, over 400 successful projects, and partnerships with 90+ international clients, the company is known for its engineering excellence and technical reliability.

Advait's core expertise includes the manufacturing and supply of Stringing Tools, ACS Wires, OPGW Cables, ERS, Optical Fibre Cables, and a full range of insulators. It has executed complex EPC projects, such as live-line OPGW installations, underground cable works, and the integration of MVCC and HT AB cables, demonstrating strong capability in delivering turnkey power infrastructure solutions.

In 2023, Advait expanded into the renewable energy sector, taking on projects in Green Hydrogen and Solar Power integration. Its offerings now include electrolysers, hydrogen fuel cell systems, refuelling stations, and hydrogen storage technologies, highlighting its strategic focus on clean, resilient, and future-ready energy systems.

From transmission to transformation, Advait continues to champion sustainability, innovation, and decarbonisation, empowering communities and industries through smart, scalable energy solutions.

