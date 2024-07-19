Advanced Drone Technology from India Sets New Standards for Defence Integration in Democratic Republic of Congo

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, recently welcomed His Excellency, Major General Lukwikila Marcel, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with his distinguished delegation. This visit served as a platform to showcase India's cutting-edge defence capabilities, emphasizing technological advancements and innovative solutions developed by the Indian industry and public sector undertakings.

Among the highlights of the visit was a presentation by Ikran Aerospace and Technologies Private Limited (Ikran Aerospace), a leading Indian firm renowned for its expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technologies tailored for defence applications. Ikran Aerospace introduced its latest offerings in advanced surveillance and combat UAV solutions, including weapon-integrated rotorcrafts.

A standout feature presented was the Raaya i2h, a patented fixed-wing UAV known for its exceptional versatility. Capable of covering distances up to 100 km and enduring 6-hour missions with a 5-kg payload, the Raaya i2h garnered significant attention. The UAV's demonstrated applications included:

1. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations: Equipped with day and night cameras, laser range finders, and a communication range of 100 km, the Raaya i2h enables real-time collection and sharing of high-quality images and videos. Integrated AI features enhance target detection, identification, and recognition capabilities.

2. Combat Operations: With provisions for additional payloads and a comprehensive weapons module in its Ground Control Station (GCS) software, the UAV supports target acquisition and delivery of explosives, making it indispensable in conflict zones.

3. Aerial Communication Relay Center: The Raaya i2h showcased groundbreaking capability as an aerial communication relay center. Operating stealthily at 3000 meters altitude, it establishes a robust mesh network connecting up to 80 ground units. This network facilitates seamless, real-time transmission of high-definition aerial video and data, ensuring continuous communication between ground troops and command centers located up to 100 km away. The UAV's advanced capabilities provide a comprehensive overview of operational areas, enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness in challenging environments.

Additionally, Ikran Aerospace demonstrated its patented weapon-integrated rotorcraft, the SIRIN A1, which showcased features such as integrated camera controls and remote aiming and firing capabilities via GCS software.

His Excellency, Major General Lukwikila Marcel, expressed keen interest in the Raaya i2h for its potential applications in surveillance, communication relay, and combat roles, aligning with the strategic interests of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Defence forces.

The presentation accentuated Ikran Aerospace's unwavering commitment to delivering sophisticated, multipurpose solutions meticulously engineered to meet the multifaceted challenges of contemporary military operations.

