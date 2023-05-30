Advani Films and Lalitya Munshaw of Red Ribbon Musik Collaborate to Launch Groundbreaking Pre-Announced Music Video Series "Saiyaan Se"

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: Advani Films presents "Saiyaan Se", a first-ever pre-announced Music Videos' Series to be released by Red Ribbon on 31st May 2023. This is the first time ever pre-announced series of Music Videos wherein all three Stories/Songs are interconnected and stand alone as a masterpiece simultaneously.

Some stories are incomplete, but they are beautiful, "Saiyaan Se" is a sentimental love song that will touch your inner soul; Amrita Singh's soulful voice will make you feel every word of the lyrics. Amrita Singh hails from a musical family; she is the sister of Arijit Singh; she has rendered her voice for Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" and Bengali Film "Bismillah".

"Saiyaan Se" is a series of Singles with 3+ songs; 2nd song in the series is sung by versatile Shahid Mallya. Song has been soulfully composed by Ritu Zeid & penned by Dhreeraj Kumar.

Saiyaan Se Part 1 is a story of a couple, played by the charming and talented Pooja Chaudhary with Amardeep Phogat, Abhijit Sonawane has also played an important role which connects to the story of Part 2 and 3. This part of the video has been directed by Jay Parekh, the series has been presented by Advani Films and released by Red Ribbon Musik.

Lalitya Munshaw, MD of Red Ribbon, is very excited to release very talented Arpita Singh's first Hindi independent track. Red Ribbon is aggressively acquiring prime content, including Bollywood and Independent Music, the label has established itself as one of the leading Music Labels of India with its consistency of quality content and marketing strategy.

