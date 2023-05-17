Advantage Club #JackpotJunction Winner takes home a BMW Bike

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Advantage Club, the leading global employee engagement platform, has proudly announced the winners of its highly anticipated #JackpotJunction contest. The competition, which ran from February 13th to April 20th, 2023, gave employees around the world a chance to win amazing prizes. The #JackpotJunction contest was part of Advantage Club's larger AC Raffle campaign.

Thousands of enthusiastic participants from various companies across the globe took part in the competition, making it a huge success. The winners were selected through a lucky draw, which offered an opportunity to boost employee morale and enhance the overall employee experience.

Vaibhav Vig from Carlsberg was the lucky first-prize winner of a brand-new BMW Motorbike. Michelle S from Concentrix Philippines won the second prize for a Samsung 55" LED TV, while Anilkumar Gunti from Hexaware won the third prize for Sony Noise Cancellation Headphones. In total, 50 lucky winners received exciting prizes.

"Employee engagement is at the heart of everything we do at Advantage Club. The #JackpotJunction campaign was a great success, and we are delighted to have been able to reward employees around the world with exciting prizes. We remain dedicated to providing innovative and engaging ways to motivate employees and enhance their overall experience," said Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder of Advantage Club.

Advantage Club extends its warm congratulations to all the winners and thanks all participants for their overwhelming support. Advantage Club looks forward to organizing more exciting competitions like this in the future.

Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform with benefits like rewards, recognitions, flexible benefits, wellness, onboarding, perks and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments. Advantage Club has over 3 million users, presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients and 10,000+ brand partners. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Currently headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, Accenture, BCG, Lafarge, Resort World Sentosa and many more.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor