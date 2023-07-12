AECC launches an unconventional circus-inspired campaign that focuses on prioritising students in their study abroad adventure

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 12: In an exciting new initiative, AECC – Study Abroad Consultants, a leading international education consultancy, unveils its unique campaign, "Students First | Study Abroad with AECC". Ingeniously using the colourful backdrop of a circus, the campaign delicately intertwines the complexities and the excitement of the journey towards international education, all the while emphasizing AECC's vital role as a guide and facilitator.

This compelling advertisement is a result of AECC's collaboration with Kosha Pictures, directed by Rohit Bhatnagr and Co-Directed by Nilansh. The advertisement features riveting performances from well-known artists Shivankit Parihar, Chetan Dhawan, Manish Dalvi, and Ira Dua. "With this ad, we seek to inspire aspiring international students about the transformative potential of overseas education. AECC is here to prioritize student needs at every step of the journey," states Gaurav Mongia, Director of Marketing at AECC's Digital Innovation Hub (DIH).

Adding to this, Reggie Singh, Director of Digital Innovation, notes, "This campaign takes us into new areas of storytelling. Our aim is to connect with students dreaming of studying abroad, showing them that AECC is dedicated to making their journey easier. This campaign encapsulates our innovative and creative approach to delivering our brand message.”

This campaign heralds AECC's strategic brand repositioning and their renewed vision to reinvent the narrative of studying abroad. "Our new brand direction is all about putting students at the centre of their study abroad adventure. We aim to empower students to excel academically and also to foster lifelong memories and cross-cultural connections that shape their future. We are dedicated to ensuring students feel comprehensively supported from the beginning of their journey to the creation of their success story," shares Ankur Agarwal, Director of AECC South Asia & Africa.

Since 2008, AECC has been steadfast in its mission to transform the study-abroad experiences of students. AECC offers a comprehensive array of services at no cost and has positively influenced the lives of over 60,000 students, helping them achieve their dream of international education in diverse countries such as Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Germany, the USA, the UK, and Dubai.

With a robust network of over 50 branches across 12 countries, AECC provides personalized guidance to every student. AECC's solid partnerships with over 800 top universities and colleges worldwide ensure a seamless application process and higher success rates for students.

For additional details or to schedule a free consultation, contact AECC through its official website here: https://www.aeccglobal.in/

