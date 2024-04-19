Aeiforia: Leading Sustainable Architectural Firm, Honoured with 92.7 BIG FM Big Impact Award 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 19: Aeiforia, a pioneering force in sustainable architecture, has received excellent recognition for its work. The renowned 92.7 BIG FM presented them with the prestigious "Big Impact Creator Award" for their Green Workplace and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. This award is a landmark to Aeiforia's constant commitment to making a positive impact on society and the environment, as well as to their excellent achievements in sustainability.

The ceremony itself added a special touch. Bollywood actress Adah Sharma presented the award to officials of Aeiforia Mr. Bhupendra Kumar (Founder -MD), Mr. Lalit Mohan (CEO) and Ms. Ritika Singh (Ass. Architect). Ar. Pragya (Co-founder) joined the event virtually. Renowned figures like Indian author and activist Shiv Khera along with poet-lyricist Irshad Kamil, were also present at the event. The presence of such esteemed guests further validates Aeiforia's achievements and highlights the significance of their work in shaping a sustainable future through innovative architecture.

The impact of Aeiforia goes beyond honours and recognition. The company is in the forefront of innovation, driving ground-breaking projects that expand the definition of sustainable construction in India and aim to improve indoor air quality and achieve net-zero ratings. Fighting for the "Right to breathe right," ("Hawa Aane Do") they stress how crucial it is to design healthy indoor spaces in order to boost output, lower absenteeism, and promote a culture of wellbeing at work.

Aeiforia, a company with a strong foundation in sustainability and environmental awareness, stands out as a breath of fresh air in the constantly changing field of architecture and design, where aesthetics frequently take priority. Aeiforia, founded by the visionary architects Bhupendra Kumar and Pragya Tripathi, represents an innovative approach to architectural design in which every building is an exceptional blend of environmental responsibility, utility, and aesthetics.

Aeiforia's ideology is based on a strong dedication to sustainability. The company was founded with the goal of challenging the existing quo and reimagining traditional architectural approaches from an environmental management perspective. Aeiforia's greatest achievement, the opening of India's first IGBC platinum-rated architectural studio in North India, shows their dedication. This accomplishment not only indicates their proficiency in sustainable design, but it also establishes a highly demanding standard for the industry to stick to.

Beyond achievements and certificates, sustainability affects all aspects of Aeiforia's work, from imagination to implementation. Every project which Aeiforia works on is a testament to their determined commitment to creating spaces which maximise consumer well-being while reducing environmental impact. Aeiforia turns conventional structures into healthy ecosystems which stay together peacefully with the natural environment by utilising cutting- edge technologies, creative architectural solutions, and an in-depth understanding of ecological principles.

The incorporation of green approaches into the fundamental design of Aeiforia projects is a pillar of their strategy. Every component, from energy-efficient building materials to passive design techniques, is carefully chosen to maximise resource use and reduce carbon impact. The architectural story effortlessly incorporates ecologically friendly design concepts, which blur the lines between indoor and outdoor areas and promote a close relationship with nature which is important to human well-being.

Aeiforia's dedication to sustainability is further demonstrated by strategic alliances with key organisations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Aeiforia, a reliable partner of CII IGBC, is essential in promoting awareness of the value of green workspaces and sustainable building techniques. Their strong involvement in the IGBC certification process has enabled a lot of organisations to adopt sustainability as a core value in addition to helping the organisation reach its historic goal of having approx. 1 billion square feet green footprint by 2024.

Aeiforia shows the life-changing power of creativity, innovation, and sustainability. It provides inspiration and hope as we work through the difficult problems of the twenty-first century. Aeiforia is constructing more than simply structures; with visionary leadership and constant dedication, it is shaping a future which is sustainable and more just for future generations. Aeiforia's thread, which unites innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, glows brilliantly as a blueprint for a better tomorrow in the complicated fabric of modern architecture.

