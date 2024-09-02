Aeron Composite Ltd’s Rs. 56.10 crore IPO receives overwhelming response, subscribed over 41 times; listing on 4 September.

New Delhi [India] September 2: The initial public offering of Ahmedabad-based Aeron Composite Ltd, engaged in manufacturing and supply of fibreglass reinforced polymer products, received an overwhelming response for its Rs. 56.10 crore SME IPO and got subscribed over 41 times. Non institutional investor category received the highest interest among investors and was subscribed over 75 times. The retail segment was subscribed over 33.7 times, and the Qualified Investor segment was subscribed over 27.8 times. The public issue of the company closed for subscription on 30 August 2024. Company's shares will be listed on the NSE EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange on September 4, 2024.

Company received bids for over 11 crore equity shares, aggregating a total subscription amount of Rs. 1,455 crores against the 28.36 lakh shares offered in the public issue. Company also raised Rs. 15.17 crore from anchor investors on August 27, allotting 12.14 lakh equity shares at Rs. 125 per share (including a share premium of Rs. 115 per share)

Out of the proceeds of the public issue, Rs. 39 crore will be utilized to fund the capital expenditure requirements towards setting up a manufacturing unit at Mehsana, Gujarat and general corporate purposes. Hem Securities Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the issue.

The initial public offering of Rs. 56.10 crore comprised a fresh issue of 44.88 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each. Company has finalized a price band of Rs. 121-125 per equity share for the public issue. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 1,000 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 1,25,000 at the upper price band of Rs. 125 per share. Retail investor quota for the IPO is kept at not less than 35% of the net offer, the HNI quota is kept at not less than 15% of the offer, and the QIB portion is kept at not more than 50% of the offer. ‘

Incorporated in year 2011, Aeron Composite Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying Fiber Glass Reinforce Polymer Products, i.e. FRP products, including FRP Pultruded Products, FRP Moulded Gratings & FRP Rods tailored for various industrial applications. FRP product is a composite material consisting of a polymer matrix (resins) reinforced with fibers such as fiberglass, carbon or aramid. This combination offers benefits, including corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, lightweight properties, electrical and thermal non-conductivity, and ease of fabrication. The company provides comprehensive solutions, which include conceptual design, prototype development, testing, manufacturing, logistic support, installation and after-sales service.

The company’s manufacturing facility, certified by ISO 9001:2015, is located in Saket Industrial Estate at Changodar, Ahmedabad and is spread over 26,320 square metres. The manufacturing facility is certified for the design, manufacture and supply of FRP pultruded products, FRP Handrails, FRP cable trays, FRP fencing, FRP moulded gratings, FRP Cross arm, FRP poles, FRP rods and module mounting structures for solar panels (MMS). Company exports to more than 30 countries

The company has reported excellent operational and financial performance over the years. The Company has witnessed a multi-fold growth in revenue and profitability over the years. For FY23-24 (till February 2024), the company has reported a net profit of Rs. 9.42 crore (PAT Margin 5.26%), EBITDA of Rs. 14.27 crore (EBITDA margin 7.97%) and revenue from operations of Rs. 179.14 crore. For the Full year of FY2022-23, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 6.61 crore (PAT Margin 3.69%), EBITDA of Rs. 9.82 crore (EBITDA margin 5.48%) and revenue from operations of Rs. 179.38 crore.

As of February 2024, the Net Worth of the company was reported at Rs. 34.78 crore, Reserves & Surplus at Rs. 33.21 crore and Asset base of Rs. 99.79 crore. As of Feb 2024, the ROE of the company was 31.33%, ROCE was 29.67%, and RONW was 27.09%, with a healthy debt/equity ratio of 0.35 times. Promoter Group’s shareholding in the company will be 73.63% of the public issue. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE's Emerge platform.

