Aertsen Unveils Its New Modular Furniture Manufacturing Unit

Team Aertsen at Newly Launched Modular Furniture Manufacturing Unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (India), March 7: Did you know the average lifespan of a sofa is around 2,957 days? Which is roughly 8 years and with proper care this number can jump up significantly and when manufactured with regard for the customers it increases even higher. Aertsen’s modular manufacturing division was started with kindred thoughts. While the world slowly plunders into a money-making mentality and disregards the customers’ needs, the quality of the products keeps plummeting. And the same goes for furniture as well; there are only a handful of companies left that have the benefit of the customer in mind.

Located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Aertsen Modular manufacturing unit boasts a 1,00,000 sq. ft. compound and is capable of delivering 60 fully furnished beautiful homes each month. It’s the hard work of a team of 45+ employees that made such a number a reality. Each day, the raw materials start a journey and transform into a piece of furniture that will eventually come together to form a complete unit that is sent to the site. However, the journey itself is carefully monitored and goes through a variety of highly sophisticated, cutting-edge machines.

To manufacture the right products, it’s vital to hire the right people, and that’s exactly the kind of people you will find working in the facility. Designers, engineers, craftsmen, and electricians makeup the diverse group of employees who work tirelessly to manufacture the most beautiful furniture for a variety of design stories.

Fuelled by an ambition to become the best in the industry, the manufacturing facility churns out world-class furniture day in and day out to match the expectations of the founders. This is done with the help of a software called B-Cabinet, a revolutionary suite of software that helps control all their machines in the facility. The software expedited the process while being extremely precise and accurate. The facility also houses several machines that are used to cut, bend and shape the desired styles and these include a hot & cold press for giving the plywood the finish, Selco SK 3 for cutting, JADE – 300 for edge binding and CNC Rover gold for drilling.

All these machines work in tandem to keep up with the demand of our clients. In hindsight, the manufacturing unit is what enables Aertsen to minimise the redecoration process to just 45 days. Besides that, the facility also enables their clients to choose from a wide variety of styles, finishes, and designs. However, it also provides Aertsen with a solid foundation on which they can depend. Furthermore, the facility doesn’t just manufacture modular furniture very efficiently; it also makes sure the furniture is delivered to the site in a timely manner.

Chances are you would want to redecorate your own home, and just like everyone else you would want to have only the best in the industry. If that’s the case, Aertsen is amongst the fastest up and coming home interior design brands in India. Where most companies try to exaggerate the time taken in the process, Aertsen offers a comprehensive home interior solution within just 45 days. Their team of highly trained designers has delivered countless happy homes across Southern India and are all set to expand their services to every nook and cranny of the country. If their services seem like something you might want for yourself, checkout their portfolio on their website : https://aertsen.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor