Aesthetik Engineers Limited IPO Opens On August 08, 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Aesthetik Engineers Limited, an innovative leader in the facade systems industry, has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 08, 2024. The company is aiming to raise Rs 26.47 Crores at the upper band through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

* Total Issue Size - 45,64,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each

* Issue Size - Rs 26.47 Crores (At Upper Band)

* Price Band - Rs 55 - Rs 58 Per Share

* Lot Size - 2,000 Equity Shares

The issue size is Up To 45,64,000 equity shares at face value of Rs 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up To 12,96,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up To 8,66,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Not Less than 6,52,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Not Less than 15,18,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up To 2,32,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet working capital requirements, Capital Expenditures, and general corporate purposes. The bidding for the Anchor portion will open on August 07, 2024. The issue will open for subscription for all other categories on August 08, 2024 and close on August 12, 2024.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Narnolia Financial Services Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Avinash Agarwal, Managing Director of Aesthetik Engineers Limited expressed, "As we stand on the threshold of our IPO, we are filled with immense pride and excitement. Our commitment to designing and delivering high-quality facades, doors, windows, and GRC solutions has established us as a distinguished leader in the market. Our strategy of partnering with top domestic and international suppliers not only enhances our operational flexibility but also ensures a reliable and consistent supply of raw materials. This approach strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional products and meet the diverse needs of our clients across various sectors. "

The funds raised through our IPO will allow us to build on these strategic partnerships, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and expand our service offerings. We remain devoted to delivering outstanding quality, fostering innovation, and exceeding client expectations. "

Vipin Aggarwal, Director (Investment Banking) of Narnolia Financial Services Limited said, "The company has consistently demonstrated excellence in providing high-quality architectural solutions, including building facades, aluminum doors, windows, and Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GRC). Their recent partnership with Schueco India highlights their commitment to innovation and market leadership. These collaborations, along with their strategic partnerships with top suppliers, ensure that they maintain operational flexibility and secure a steady supply of essential materials. The architectural solutions industry is evolving rapidly, driven by increased demand for aesthetically pleasing and sustainable construction materials. The company's focus on quality, durability, and design innovation positions them well to capitalize on these trends. The industry's growth is fueled by expanding urbanization, infrastructural development, and a rising emphasis on eco-friendly construction practices.

With the successful execution of their IPO, they are set to further enhance their market presence, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and continue delivering exceptional value to their clients. We look forward to their continued growth and success."

