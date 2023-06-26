At least 11 killed in lightning strikes in Pakistan's Punjab province

Narowal [Pakistan], June 26 : At least 11 people have been killed and five were injured as lightning struck in several districts of the Punjab province of Pakistan on Sunday, reported ARY News.

The people who lost their lives belonged to Narowal, Sialkot, and Sheikhupura, as heavy downpours triggered the incident.

Narowal is a city located in the northeast of Punjab province.

According to ARY News, five people were killed and five were injured in lightning strike events that were recorded in Ratanpur, Panch Pir, and Changwali amid heavy rainfall, according to Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Narowal.

The deceased people included a five-year-old boy Saqlain Shah, 18-year-old Bilal and a 71-year-old elderly man in Shakargarh - Narowal, whereas four people sustained injuries in the lightning strike and were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

In the village of Mandiala in Sheikhupura, a man lost his life by lightning. In the Pasrur tehsil of Sialkot, five people were killed by lightning strikes.

Pre-monsoon rains have struck Pakistan, especially in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regions. From June 26 to June 29, Balochistan, South Punjab, and Sindh are also expected to receive rain and thunderstorms.

