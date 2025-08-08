Afcons Infra net profit falls 23 pc sequentially to Rs 135 crore in Q1, revenue remains stable

New Delhi, Aug 8 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd posted a 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY26 at Rs 135.73 crore, down from Rs 175.34 crore in Q4 FY25, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Despite the sequential drop, the company recorded a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit from Rs 103.62 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income in Q1 FY26 remained largely stable at Rs 3,411.58 crore compared to Rs 3,379.66 crore in the previous quarter, while showing a 7 per cent increase from Rs 3,185.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses rose to Rs 3,229.87 crore in the June quarter, up from Rs 3,131.19 crore in the January-March quarter and Rs 3,038.31 crore in Q1 FY25, indicating rising input costs and project execution outlays.

The order book of the real estate firm stood at Rs 35,311 crore at the end of Jun’25, and in the April-June period, the company received orders worth Rs 1,093 crore, the exchange filing said.

According to the filing, the company emerged as L1 in three road and rail projects in Croatia worth Rs 11,321 crore in July.

The final stretch of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link was inaugurated this quarter with the inauguration of the engineering marvel, Chenab Railway Bridge. Over the years, Afcons has made a significant contribution to this project, the infrastructure sector company said.

"Afcons Infrastructure has started the new financial year with a positive set of results, which positions us well for the rest of FY26. We have delivered good growth in our profitability metrics," Afcons Infrastructure Limited Executive Vice Chairman, Subramanian Krishnamurthy, said.

"Our sustained efforts to make an entry in European markets bore fruit with us becoming L1 in multiple large orders in Croatia. This is in line with our strategy of focusing on large orders and expanding our presence in overseas markets," he added.

