Afcons makes its mark in Maldives: Completes Addu City Project, Greater Male Connectivity Project on fast-track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Afcons Infrastructure is playing a key role in reshaping the Maldives through two transformative projectsthe recently completed Addu City Development Project and the ongoing Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), the largest infrastructure project in the island nation.

In Addu City, Afcons has completed the Addu City Development Project which includes 111 km of roads, a detour link road of 1.4km consisting of two ocean bridges, 106 km of drainage works, 160 km of Street Lighting, 376 CCTV Cameras, 41 km of Utility Duct and 38 pumping stations across Hithadhoo, Maradhoo, Maradhoo-Feydhoo, Feydhoo, Hulhudhoo and Meedhoo. It has significantly improved mobility, public safety and brought relief to residents from frequent flooding among others.

In Male, the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) is progressing on a fast track, with Afcons completing the challenging piling works and achieving an overall work completion of 60%. A total of 264 piles were installed across 68 locations, including 75 marine piles, 85 shallow piles, and 104 land piles. One of these marine piles reached a depth of 120 metres one of the world's deepest.

The GMCP will link Male, Villingili, Gulhifalhu, and Thilafushi through a 6.74-km network comprising three navigation bridges (each with a 140-metre main span), deep and shallow water marine viaducts, and at-grade roads. Segment erection is underway, with each precast segment measuring 8.32 metres in height, 25.37 metres in width, and weighing 240 metric tonnesamong the tallest ever cast globally.

S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons, said, "Both the Addu City and GMCP projects are very challenging. The execution of these projects reflect our commitment to building resilient and future-ready infrastructure. From easing urban challenges in Addu City to connecting key islands through GMCP, we are proud to be shaping a new era of connectivity and development in the Maldives."

S.M. Viswamurthy, Project Director of GMCP, Afcons, said, "The scale and complexity of the GMCP are unlike anything the Maldives has witnessed before. The situation was more complex as construction material and machinery had to be sourced from outside Maldives. Completing the piling works under such challenging marine and geotechnical conditions marks a major milestone and enables us to fast-track the next phases of construction."

