Affordable housing segment faces 43 pc YoY decline in sales amid rising borrowing costs: Report

Similarly, the Rs 5-10 million segment saw a 45 per cent YoY decline, with sales dropping to 7,510 units. These figures highlight a growing shift in the market towards premium and luxury housing.

Residential prices in NCR have also shown steady appreciation. The average price rose by 6 per cent YoY to RS 5,066/sq ft/month.

Notable areas such as NH-24 Bypass in Ghaziabad, Sector 81 in Gurugram, and Sector 78 in Noida experienced a 6 per cent YoY increase, while other micro-markets like Dwarka in Delhi and Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad saw price growth of 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Properties priced above Rs 10 million accounted for 80 per cent of the total residential units sold in the National Capital Region (NCR) in 2024.

This underscores a shift toward premium housing, with affluent buyers driving demand for spacious homes equipped with modern amenities in prime locations.

Among the high-value segments, the Rs 10-20 million category recorded the highest sales volume, with 19,111 units sold, contributing over 33 per cent of NCR's residential sales. This was followed closely by the Rs 20-50 million category, where NCR led the sales across eight major markets in India, registering 18,997 unitsan 84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director - North, Knight Frank India, highlighted this trend, stating, "Homebuyers' preference for residential products priced upwards of RS 10 mn continued to remain strong as spacious homes with high-end amenities are redefining post-pandemic living by high-net-worth individuals. Gurugram and key locations of Noida and Greater Noida continue to draw a substantial interest amongst homebuyers in the higher ticket size segment."

The premiumization of NCR's residential market extended to other high-ticket categories as well. Sales in the Rs 50-100 million bracket grew 35 per cent YoY, from 5,469 units in 2023 to 7,361 units in 2024.

Similarly, the RS 100-200 million segment witnessed a 44 per cent YoY rise, with sales increasing from 275 units in 2023 to 397 units in 2024.

Even the ultra-luxury category, with properties priced above Rs 500 million, saw a sharp rise in sales, growing from 6 units in 2023 to 49 units in 2024. NCR accounted for 33 per cent of the national sales in this segment.

