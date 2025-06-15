Affordable housing supply drops 54% in Tier 2 cities in Q1 2025

New Delhi [India], June 15 : The supply of new affordable housing in India's top 15 tier 2 cities witnessed a steep decline of 54 per cent in January-March quarter (Q1) of the current year, indicating a shrinking Focus of developers on the affordable housing segment.

The affordable housing segment is defined as the properties priced under Rs 50 lakh.

Real estate data analytics firm PropEquity observed in its latest report that housing supply in India's top 15 tier 2 cities fell by a whopping 35 per cent to 30,155 units in January-March period of 2025, with 48 per cent of the launches in the Rs 50 lakh-1 crore price range.

The supply stood at 45,901 units with 36 per cent of the launches in price range Rs 50L-1cr. in Q1 2024, the PropEquity data shows.

Bhubaneshwar witnessed the highest decline at 72 per cent to 772 units in Q1 2025 while Nashik saw the least decline at 2 per cent to 2466 units.

The report further added that Eastern and Central India, with 68 per cent fall in new launches in Q1 2025, saw the highest decline, followed by 55 per cent in Northern India, 28 per cent in Western India and 26 per cent in Southern India.

The seven State Capitals in the top 15 tier 2 cities saw 43 per cent decline in supply in Q1 2025.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said, "The decline in supply is a result of cautious approach and shifting priorities by developers. Financially robust developers with strong balance sheet look to launch premium homes in order to increase their profit margin. As a result, supply of homes under Rs 50 lakh has seen a consistent decline due to its unviability."

"Meanwhile, homes priced between Rs 1-2 crore have not only seen a 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in supply but also its supply share increasing from 18 per cent to 23 per cent," Jasuja added.

As per Jasuja, with home loan rates hovering around 8-8.5 per cent, the recent reduction of 50bps in repo rate by the RBI will further drive down the home loan rates, thereby providing an impetus in the Rs 50L-2cr priced homes in tier 2 cities.

"The tier 2 cities present a huge opportunity for corporates and developers as massive infrastructure development and government's focus on making these cities as growth drivers will enable end-user demand," he added.

Housing units priced under Rs 2 crore accounted for 95 per cent of the total supply in Q1 2025, up from 87 per cent in the same period last year.

The supply of units priced under Rs 50 lakh, more than halved to 7124 units in Q1 2025 as against 15420 units in the same period last year. Its share to total supply fell from 33 per cent to 24 per cent in Q1 2025.

Similarly, supply of units priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore dipped by 12 per cent and its share rose from 36 per cent to 48 per cent in Q1 2025.

The supply of units priced between Rs 1-2 crore dipped by 17 per cent and its share rose from 18 per cent to 23 per cent in Q1 2025.

Supply of units priced Rs 2 crore and above dipped by 73 per cent in Q1 2025 and its share dipped from 13 per cent to 5 per cent in Q1 2025.

State Capitals saw 90 per cent drop in supply of units priced under Rs 50 lakh and 13 per cent drop in supply of units priced between Rs 50L-Rs 1 crore in Q1 2025. However, supply of units priced between Rs 1-2 crore rose by 31 per cent, the report added.

