After 15-year wait, King of Desi Hip-Hop Bohemia is back with a solo album, "Rapstar Reloaded" is out now

New Delhi [India], April 20: Desi Hip Hop fans, brace yourselves for the ultimate musical extravaganza as the pioneer of Desi Hip Hop, Bohemia, announces his highly anticipated comeback with 'Rapstar Reloaded'.

Renowned as the 'King of Desi Hip Hop', Bohemia is all geared up to unleash his unparalleled creativity with a power-packed album comprising 10 explosive tracks.

In an era where the pulse of Desi Hip Hop beats louder than ever, Bohemia's return with a full-fledged solo album is set to revolutionize the industry. With a blend of raw authenticity, lyrical mastery, and unmatched swag, Bohemia promises to deliver an album that will not only captivate die-hard fans but also make waves across the global music scene.

"This album is not just about music; it's a statement," says Bohemia. "I'm here to reignite the flames of Desi Hip Hop and remind the world why it's called the heartbeat of the streets. Get ready for an auditory journey like no other."

With each track meticulously crafted to perfection, Bohemia's comeback is poised to be a game-changer, setting new benchmarks in the realm of Desi Hip Hop. From hard-hitting beats to thought-provoking lyrics, this album promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, experiences, and unadulterated Hip Hop essence.

This masterpiece, released under the banner of Saga Music, has been produced and envisioned by its owner Mr. Sumeet Singh. When spoken to him about this album, he said, "This album is not just music; it's a movement,". "Bohemia is bringing A-game, and He is here to leave an indelible mark on the industry after 15 years yet again."

As anticipation reaches fever pitch, fans worldwide await with bated breath for Bohemia's monumental comeback. Stay tuned as the father of Desi Hip Hop prepares to set the stage ablaze with his much-awaited solo album, Rapstar Reloaded.

