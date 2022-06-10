After Dubai, Best Agrolife Ltd. unveils its five new Agro Products in Pattaya, Bangkok

Best Agrolife Limited, the fastest growing agrochemical company in India, held a glittering mega launch event for its much-awaited agro-products - Ronfen, AxeMan, Warden, Tombo, and Reveal in Pattaya, Bangkok.

The launch event was organized in the famous Zign Hotel on 06 June 2022. The Managing Director, Executive Director, and the entire marketing team of Best Agrolife Limited along with more than 250 distributors attended this event in which the specifications and in-depth knowledge of each product were shared with them.

Speaking at the event, Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd. said, "Due to the decreasing arable land and the urgent need for addressing food security the crop protection market across the globe has undergone a tremendous transformation in recent years. The demand for safer and more sustainable crop protection solutions is higher than ever. As one of the leaders in the crop protection industry in India Best Agrolife Ltd. has empowered farmers across the globe by innovating high-performance crop solutions and industry-leading products. Our company has one of the strongest pipeline of sustainable and eco-friendly products that offer complete solutions to the farmers for their present and future needs. We are working tirelessly to develop cost-effective and single-shot agro-inputs in order to benefit farmers across multiple crops. Aligned to the larger Make in India initiative, our company aims to launch more than 5 new products every year to provide relevant solutions for all the crop-related issues. Infact, our entire R&D investment is dedicated to developing innovations that are sustainability - advantaged and these newly launched products are a testimony to that."

A first-of-its-kind proprietary ternary insecticidal combination of Best Agrolife Ltd., Ronfen is a single-shot solution that controls all sucking pests together in various crops like cotton, chilly, vegetables, and many other segments. Ronfen covers the composition of Pyriproxyfen 8 per cent, Diafenthiuron 18 per cent, and Dinotefuran 5 per cent in a unique suspension concentrate formulation. On the other hand, AxeMan (Dinotefuran 15 per cent + Pymetrozine 45 per cent WG) with its dual mode of action, helps in protecting the rice crop from the devastating pest BPH which develops high resistance against all agrochemicals. AxeMan provides healthy and vibrant tillers at the reproductive stage and helps in the long-duration control and resistance management of BPH in paddy.

Warden is a ternary combination of two fungicides and one insecticide (Azoxystrobin 2.5 per cent + Thiophanate Methyl 11.25 per cent + Thiamethoxam 25 per cent FS). It acts as a systemic fungicide and systemic insecticide that provides effective seed treatment and can prevent pest and disease infestation up to very long if treated properly. It ensures 100 per cent germination and provides an early and healthy start to seedlings. A new generation herbicide Tombo (Tembotrione 34.4 per cent SC) is a broad-spectrum post-emergence herbicide that takes quick action on broadleaf and grassy weeds in corn. By ensuring a high level of crop tolerance Tombo boosts the corn yield by 20 per cent.

A new generation systemic insecticide and acaricide Reveal (Spiromesifen Technical) controls red spider, mite in brinjal, whitefly and mite in cotton, European red mite and spider mite in apple, chilli and okra, yellow mite in chilli etc. Reveal is an effective tool for Insect Resistance Management (IRM) as it is strong against insects but protects natural insect enemies.

Listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, Best Agrolife Ltd. (BAL) is a research-based organization that serves the farmer community across the globe by bringing in world-class and cost-effective farm solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations.

Supported by NABL accredited labs, separate R&D synthesis & formulations, 3 world-class state-of-the-art manufacturing units, and over 1100 happy employees, BAL is continuously working on developing highly effective solutions against the most critical farm issues being faced by farmers across the globe. The company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and PGRs and retains an unrivaled portfolio of 360+ formulations and more than 80 technical manufacturing licenses.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor