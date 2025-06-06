After Indigo, Akasa partners with Navi Mumbai Airport for commercial flights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Akasa Air on Friday announced its partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to commence commercial flight operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

A joint statement said Akasa Air will initially operate 100+ weekly domestic departures, scaling up to 300+ domestic and over 50+ international departures weekly in the winter schedule.

As part of its broader network strategy, the airline is also set to ramp up to 10 parking bases by the end of 2026-27, with a focused international expansion into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.

Recently, Indigo had also partnered with Adani Group for operating commercial flights from the newly built Navi Mumbai airport.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said: "Our foray into Navi Mumbai International Airport is a strategic step aligned with Akasa Air's long-term vision to build a future-ready airline that is responsive to the evolving needs of Indian travellers. No airline in India will have a larger percentage of its fleet and operations based out of NMIA than Akasa Air."

"Enhanced connectivity from Navi Mumbai will not only strengthen our network in the western region but also help fuel India's economic engine by improving connectivity, stimulating regional development, and ensuring that the benefits of aviation-led growth reach every corner of the country. This move supports our commitment to supplement existing capacities, unlock new demand centres, and enable sustainable growth," Dube added.

"NMIA represents the future of Indian aviation, and our presence from the outset aligns with our vision to serve India's emerging demand with agility, accessibility, and customer-first innovation. We appreciate our continued partnership with Adani Airports, offering expanded connectivity from this state-of-the-art airport while supporting the broader goal of regional and national aviation growth across our nation", Dube added.

Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL, added: "We are pleased to welcome Akasa Air as one of the inaugural airline partners at Navi Mumbai International Airport. Their rapid growth and forward-looking approach make them an ideal partner in NMIA's journey to becoming a key domestic and international hub. Our collaboration aims to offer a seamless and enhanced travel experience for millions, with NMIA playing a central role in reshaping Mumbai's air connectivity ecosystem."

In its initial phase, Navi Mumbai Airport will handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo annually, with ultimate capacity expanding to 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT cargo.

The launch of Navi Mumbai airport will create a dual-airport system for the country's financial capital, enabling the decongestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The airport spans over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres) of land.

In March 2025, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Navi Mumbai airport site, which is almost ready for operations.

Adani Group earlier hinted that it plans to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai airport in the first half of 2025.

The greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will have two parallel runways, enabling two aircraft to land and take off simultaneously. The Navi Mumbai airport features a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

The Adani Group made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. It also signed concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. The already operational airport in Mumbai is also an Adani airport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor