After Record Highs, Gold and Silver Witness Sharp Decline As Buyers Get Relief After Historic Rally

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 30, 2025 14:30 IST2025-12-30T14:29:28+5:302025-12-30T14:30:32+5:30

The bullion market witnessed a significant decline in gold and silver prices today. Silver prices fell sharply by ₹3,973 to settle at ₹2,31,467 per kg, while gold prices dropped by ₹2,419 per 10 grams. Including GST, silver is now priced at ₹2,38,411 per kg, whereas 24-carat gold has slipped to ₹1,38,392 per 10 grams. Notably, on December 29, gold had touched an all-time high of ₹1,38,181 per 10 grams (without GST). Compared to that peak, gold has now become cheaper by ₹3,799. Silver, too, has corrected significantly, falling by ₹11,971 from its record high of ₹2,43,483 per kg.

Monday’s Market Status and Today’s Opening

On Monday, silver opened at a record ₹2,43,483 per kg (excluding GST) and closed at ₹2,35,440 per kg. Gold, meanwhile, opened at ₹1,38,161 per 10 grams and ended the session at ₹1,36,781 per 10 grams (both excluding GST). At the start of trading today, gold opened at ₹1,34,372 per 10 grams (without GST). These rates have been released by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), which publishes bullion prices twice daily—once at noon and again at 5 pm.

Gold and Silver’s Record Rally This Year

Despite the recent correction, gold and silver have posted strong gains so far this year. Gold prices have risen by ₹58,622, while silver has surged by ₹1,45,450 year-to-date. In December alone, silver gained ₹71,081 and gold climbed by ₹10,190. Even after Monday’s sharp fall, the overall yearly performance remains robust.

Latest Gold Prices by Carat (Excluding Making Charges)

23-carat gold: Down by ₹2,407, opened at ₹1,33,236 per 10 grams; price with GST stands at ₹1,37,840.

22-carat gold: Fell by ₹2,215 to ₹1,23,076 per 10 grams; with GST, priced at ₹1,26,768.

18-carat gold: Declined by ₹1,814 to ₹1,00,772 per 10 grams; with GST, ₹1,03,795.

14-carat gold: Dropped by ₹1,415 to open at ₹78,602 per 10 grams; with GST, it is now ₹80,960.

The sharp correction has brought some relief to buyers, even as gold and silver continue to remain among the strongest-performing assets of the year.

 

