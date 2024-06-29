After Rock Set to Become South Bali's Premier Entertainment Destination

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: AYANA Bali, the island's largest integrated resort, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of After Rock, the 30th addition to its world-class collection of dining and entertainment outlets. Encompassing six distinct areas, including elegant lounges, a stage, and a dance floor, the state-of-the-art two-story building is poised to become South Bali's premier nightlife destination, offering unparalleled experiences in entertainment, cuisine, and overall ambiance.

After Rock's versatile VIP areas make it an ideal venue for private celebrations, including birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events, and wedding after-parties. The entire 1600-sqm venue is also available for exclusive buy-outs, ensuring a personalized event experience.

After Rock was designed by the Indonesian firm Cipta Setia Wijaya, renowned for its top-tier entertainment venues. With the inauguration of After Rock, the team is realizing AYANA Bali's vision of becoming the go-to night spot for in-house and external guests who appreciate exceptional venues, refined dining, and captivating entertainment.

The ground floor stage area can accommodate 130 guests and will feature renowned DJs, live bands, and star cabaret performers in front of a 9-metre-tall kinetic laser video wall. The elegant VIP Room next door hosts private gatherings for up to 35 guests.

A standout element of its cutting-edge design, After Rock also features a mezzanine floor with a capacity for up to 30 guests, and a stylish adjacent VIP Room for up to 25 people, perfect for intimate gatherings. Both VIP rooms offer the option to listen to and watch the live entertainment from the main stage, play their own music, or host private karaoke parties.

Finally, After Rock's rooftop boasts views of the lush gardens and architectural splendor of the SAKA Museum, AYANA's Balinese cultural center. Hosting up to 100 guests, the rooftop is perfect for larger celebrations and unique dining experiences, and as a space for lounge guests to enjoy AYANA's fresh air and gaze at the stars in a relaxed ambiance.

"Every detail of After Rock has been meticulously crafted, from the attentive service of our staff to the intricate cuisine," says General Manager of AYANA Resort, Giordano Faggioli. "Our team looks forward to welcoming guests to experience the new pinnacle of evening entertainment and leisure in Bali," concludes Faggioli.

After Rock opens to the public daily starting June 22, 2024, from 7 PM to 2 AM, and remains open until 3 AM on Fridays and Saturdays.

