AfterFirst exhibits at CPHI Milan, Sole Digital Agency Worldwide to Qualify at Flagship Pharma Event

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9: AfterFirst Media (www.afterfirst.com) is a Digital Marketing Agency that primarily serves Pharma, Chemical and B2B Manufacturing companies, serving marquee clients like Shamrock Pharmachemi, Emil Pharmaceutical Industries, Rampex Labs, Belami Fine Chemicals and more.

AfterFirst recently qualified and exhibited at the prestigious CPHI Milan, the world's leading pharmaceutical event held at Italy, becoming the only Digital Marketing Agency from across the world to have a booth at this event.

CPHI Milan, now in its 35th year, is estimated to have attracted over 2400+ Exhibitors, 60000+ attendees, and a large number of Global Pharma CEOs, over the 3 day event.

AfterFirst passed the stringent entry criteria set by Informa Markets, the organizers of CPHI Worldwide, thus qualifying for a booth under their Start-up Markets program.

Said Ms. Valentina Mognoni, Program Manager, Pharma, Informa Markets:

"Having AfterFirst Media join the CPHI Milan Start-Up Market added a fresh dimension to our program.

As a digital marketing agency with a unique edge, AfterFirst Media brings deep expertise across SEO, social media, content marketing, and navigating Google algorithm changes, backed by over 20 years of practical e-commerce insights from its founder, Amit Khetan."

" Their innovative approach to digital marketing resonated with the CPHI Milan attendees, showcasing how targeted strategies can drive growth in the pharma space.", she adds.

AfterFirst set up a gamified quiz on "Digital Marketing for Pharma Companies" with a complimentary Website Audit giveaway, at their booth. They attracted an estimated 400+ visitors over 3 days.

Mr. Peter Michael, from Alkan Chemical Europe GmbH said : "I believe Digital Marketing for any company should be a priority. In addition to Exhibitions and In-Person contact, you should have an existence in online platforms."

"The quizzes was quite good, and let's see the results" he ends.

Ms. Anmol Jain from Ascent Finechem, Ms. Linda Karger from Primogene GmbH, and other visitors at the AfterFirst booth echoed similar sentiments.

AfterFirst thus reaffirmed its commitment to providing growth solutions to Pharma Companies, including API Manufacturers, CDMOs and more

About Amit Khetan

Amit Khetan is an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad (2001-03) and has been a part of the Digital Marketing landscape since 1998, featuring in extensive press & TV coverage in that nascent era of the Internet.

Post IIM-A, he had successful senior-level stints with Citibank, after which he started AfterFirst Media, a boutique digital marketing agency to drive digital transformation for SMEs in India and overseas.

Amit is also a TEDx speaker and has shared insights at various events, both nationally and internationally. He has spoken at institutions like TiE, MICA, Ganpat University, AMA, etc as an Industry Expert.

His most recent keynote was to a physically present audience of 700+ business delegates at the Agrawal Business Conclave, where he spoke on "How to use Digital Marketing & AI to Grow your Company Faster."

About Neha Gupta

Neha is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (2012) and is a Co-Founder at AfterFirst Media. With deep expertise in Digital Marketing, Finance & People Management, she heads Business Development at the company.

About AfterFirst Media

AfterFirst Media is a specialized Digital Marketing Agency based out of Ahmedabad, India, which helps B2B companies grow with cutting-edge SEO, Paid Ads, social media, and Web Development with advanced AI Features

They have a differentiated 360-degree approach to Digital Marketing and offer advanced features like AI Chatbots, and other innovative features while re-crafting the web presence of their clients.

AfterFirst has won several awards, including the "Web Excellence Awards (S12)", based at Basel, Switzerland (the only Indian Agency to win this award; in that season), and the "Global Excellence Awards, 2023" at the hands of Padma Shri, Madhuri Dixit ji.

More details at https://www.afterfirst.com/cphi-milan

