AfterFirst Media recognized as the only Indian Agency to win the Web Excellence Awards (S12) based in Switzerland, for Web Development And SEO

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 AfterFirst Media (www.afterfirst.com) has recently won an Award at the prestigious “Web Excellence Awards – Season 12” based out of Basel, Switzerland. They are an extremely reputed, and competitive International Award, with the current season attracting over 950 entries from 27+ countries like the US, UK, Canada, India, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, and more.

As per their website, AfterFirst became the only company to have won out of India this season; with only 7 Indian companies winning in the previous 5 seasons.

This award was conferred on AfterFirst Media for their excellence in the “Website Development & SEO Optimization” project for their client BlueTide Analytics, in the Data Analytics category.

AfterFirst helps B2B clients get more Leads, Revenues, Traffic, and Brand Visibility with Digital Marketing. They offer Website Design with AI features, SEO, Paid Ads, and Inbound & Outbound Marketing tools, to help their clients grow faster.

The company's work has significantly impacted the Leads, Revenues, and digital presence of companies in the US, UK, India, and more, including large listed MNCs.

“We are thrilled to contribute to Indian companies making a mark on global platforms like the Web Excellence Awards,” said Amit Khetan, the Founder of AfterFirst Media. “We have a fairly specialized consul-gency model, with a 360-degree digital evaluation of clients, to maximize results. We are honored to see these awards recognizing us, for our cutting-edge work in the digital marketing space”, he adds.

“This award is a validation that Digital Marketing Agencies from India can compete with Top- Tier Agencies Worldwide; and win”, adds Neha Gupta, the Co-Founder.

Mr. Tushar Sinha, CEO of BlueTide Analytics (www.bluetide.co) shares “Amit and his team were a pleasure to work with and took great care to ensure the website accurately depicts our scope of activities and specific focus on CXO clients. This attention has definitely helped with client outreach and engagement.”

About Amit Khetan

Amit Khetan is an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad (2001-03) and has been a part of the Digital Marketing landscape since 1998 featuring in extensive press & TV coverage in that nascent era of the Internet.

Post IIM-A, he had successful senior-level stints with Citibank, after which he started AfterFirst Media, a boutique digital marketing agency to drive digital transformation for SMEs in India and overseas.

Amit is also a TEDx speaker and has shared insights at various events, both nationally and internationally. He has spoken at institutions like TiE, MICA, Ganpat University, AMA, etc as an Industry Expert.

His most recent keynote was to a physically present audience of 700+ business delegates at the Agarwal Business Conclave, where he spoke on “How to use Digital Marketing & AI to Grow your Company Faster.”

About Neha Gupta

Neha is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (2012) and is a Co-Founder at AfterFirst Media. With deep expertise in Digital Marketing, Finance & People Management, she heads Business Development at the company.

About AfterFirst Media

AfterFirst Media is a specialized Digital Marketing Agency based out of Ahmedabad, India, which helps B2B and B2C companies grow with cutting-edge SEO, Paid Ads, social media, and Web Development with advanced AI Features

They have a differentiated 360-degree approach to Digital Marketing and offer advanced features like AI Chatbots, and other innovative features while re-crafting the web presence of their clients.

Last year, AfterFirst won the title of “Best Digital Marketing Agency in Gujarat” at the Global Excellence Awards 2023, at the hands of the Bollywood Legend, Madhuri Dixit ji. More details at www.afterfirst.com

