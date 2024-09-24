AGEL and AESL join the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance to aid India's decarbonisation march

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24 : Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), both key players in India's renewable energy and power transmission sectors, have become the first in their respective segments to join the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA).

According to Adani, UNEZA, an international coalition, operates under the guidance of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions. The alliance, established at COP28 with the UAE Declaration of Action, aims to drive global cooperation in advancing renewable energy, grid development, and clean energy solutions.

AGEL and AESL are part of the diversified Adani portfolio, with AGEL recognised as India's largest renewable energy company and AESL as the country's largest private transmission and distribution entity.

Both companies have committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, a goal in line with India's broader energy transition objectives.

AGEL's focus within UNEZA will include clean energy expansion, energy security, and efficiency improvements.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said, "Joining the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, gives an opportunity to collaborate with global peers on advancing the sustainability goals, drive innovation and accelerate the clean energy transition. As India's largest renewable energy player, we are committed to deliver 50 GW by 2030 and contribute 10 per cent of the nation's non-fossil fuel energy goal by that year."

The company aims to contribute 10 per cent of India's non-fossil fuel energy by 2030, with a target of delivering 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by then.

AGEL is already working on the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat, with a massive 30 GW capacity spread over 538 sq. km, an area nearly five times the size of Paris.

AESL, focused on enhancing grid reliability for renewable energy transmission, aims to reduce direct emissions by 72.7 per cent by 2030. The company is advancing major infrastructure projects, including a USD 1 billion high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line to secure uninterrupted renewable power for Mumbai.

Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL, emphasized the importance of joining UNEZA and said, "By joining Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, AESL will be able to leverage on the experience of its global peers and in turn share its own insights into building high-capacity renewable energy evacuation networks."

He added, "Given the Adani Portfolio's ambitious renewable energy plans, it is crucial for AESL to establish reliable evacuation networks for uninterrupted renewable energy offtake."

