AGP World Brings the Glitz, Glamour, and Chaos of a Big, Fat Indian Wedding to Mumbai with Blame It On Bollywood - A Musical Comedy Extravaganza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Get ready for a theatrical experience like no other! AGP World, one of India's premier entertainment production companies, is bringing the wildly popular musical comedy Blame It On Bollywood to Mumbai on Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th of December 2024 at the St Andrews Auditorium. After receiving standing ovations and rave reviews globally, this hilarious and heartwarming production is all set to make its grand debut in the citynow revamped with fresh, exciting elements to elevate the experience even further.

AGP World, founded by Ashvin Gidwani in 1995, has been a trailblazer in the Indian theatre industry for nearly three decades. Known for producing engaging and innovative productions, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality entertainment across live and digital platforms. AGP World's portfolio includes not just theatrical productions, but also experiential events, art showcases, and talent management, with a presence in over 24 cities across India and 25 countries around the globe, including the USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, France and Australia.

In addition to its celebrated theatre productions, AGP World has created unforgettable experiences for global audiences. The brand's commitment to creative excellence has earned it a devoted fanbase, with shows like The Alchemist and History of India breaking records and receiving international acclaim.

In Blame It On Bollywood, the chaos, charm, and grandeur of an Indian wedding unfold in an explosive mix of music, drama, and comedy. The play takes the audience through the whirlwind preparations of an Indian wedding, exploring family dynamics, societal expectations, and generational conflicts, all wrapped up in the larger-than-life magic of Bollywood. From extravagant guest lists to the most stylish designer clothes, the often absurd wedding details are hilariously scrutinized, offering a relatable and thoroughly entertaining experience for all.

This revamped version of the smash-hit production promises even more excitement, with new music, enhanced choreography, and a refreshed visual look that is sure to dazzle audiences. With over seven years of successful runs and more than 150 performances globally, Blame It On Bollywood has earned its place as a fan favouriteand now Mumbai is ready to experience it in a whole new light!

A true visual feast, the show features dynamic, fast-changing video walls as backdrops, making every scene more immersive and emotional. Packed with energetic choreography, vibrant costumes, and Bollywood parodies, the show promises catchy tunes that will have the audience laughing and singing along. It's part musical, part comedy, and 100% funmaking it the perfect night out for anyone looking for a good time.

What Critics Are Saying:

* "This play has Broadway written all over it" - Daily Mail, UK

* "A delightful mix of Bollywood, drama, and comedy!" - DNA After Hrs

Bharat Dabholkar, the play's writer and director, shares, "The humour in Blame It On Bollywood comes from the universal family experiences everyone can relate to. It's about those awkward, funny moments we all encounter in family life. Watching this play feels like your own family story unfolding on stage. It's a rollercoaster of emotions that everyone can connect with."

"We are thrilled to bring the revamped Blame It On Bollywood to Mumbai," says Ashvin Gidwani, Managing Director of AGP World. "Mumbai has long been known for its love of the arts, and we're excited to present this vibrant, heartwarming, and humorous play to such an enthusiastic and diverse audience. This storycapturing the madness and magic of Indian weddingsis something everyone can connect with. At AGP World, we believe in the power of storytelling to unite people, and we are proud to contribute to Mumbai's rich cultural landscape. Special thanks to Yash Raj Films for allowing us to feature their iconic Yashraj trademark in our production, making this experience even more special."

The star-studded cast includes Ananth Mahadevan, a National Award-winning actor renowned for his remarkable work in both Bollywood and theatre, alongside Jayati Bhatia, a popular television and theatre performer. Together with a talented ensemble, they bring the play's colourful characters and emotional moments to life in a way that will leave audiences both laughing and deeply moved.

AGP World, led by Ashvin Gidwani, has been a driving force in India's entertainment industry for over 25 years. Known for producing high-quality theatre, immersive events, and managing top performers, AGP World is celebrated for its innovative and impactful performances that captivate audiences and create lasting memories.

Event Details:

Venue: St Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai

Date: Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th December 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Booking Link: https://bit.ly/BIOBMumbai_BookingAvailable

Website: www.agpworld.com

For Corporate & Bulk Bookings, Casts & Creative Directors, Press Queries & Interviews, please contact:

Ashvin Gidwani

MD & Producer, AGP World

Email: ashvin@agpworld.com

