Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2024: Driving Agri-Food Tech Advancements to Accelerate Innovation and Sustainability in Asia

Singapore, November 11: The 3rd Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA) will be held from 19 to 21 November 2024 in Singapore at Sands Expo & Convention Centre. A participating event of the Singapore International Agri-Food Week, AFTEA, organised by Constellar, is Asia's only trade exhibition where cutting-edge technologies, innovative food solutions and global investment opportunities converge under one roof.

As a focused exhibition platform, AFTEA offers a premier launchpad for agri-food tech companies to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and solutions that future-proof the region's agri-food industries. With a living lab demo zone, knowledge sharing at content stages, and pitching competitions, AFTEA highlights the latest advancements driving the agri-food sector forward. This year the event will provide an expected 10,000 attendees direct access to 300 exhibitorsa 40 percent exhibitor increase from last yearincluding over 100 start-ups and 17 international and industry groups, showcasing the latest innovations, practices, and strategies.

Into the Future of Food Sustainability and Security

Scaling innovation, and enabling coordinated effort for collective impact, remain critical enablers in transforming food systems in Asia to be more resilient, sustainable, and accessible. AFTEA plays a critical role in catalysing this transition by convening the industry's bellwethers, innovators, start-ups, investors, and key decision makers - including food manufacturers, processors, policymakers, farmers and growers - to discover the latest technologies and food solutions, and enable their applications towards driving sustainable food systems. This year's event highlights include the following.

* AFTEA's exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge advancements and solutions across eight profiles: Novel Food Technology, Smart & Urban Farming, Novel Food, Alternative Proteins & Sustainable Food, Aquaculture, Food Safety & Security, Sustainability & Resource Management, Technological Solutions, Aquaculture. Among these exhibitors are new international groups from Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan. Also new to AFTEA this year is Gold Partner Nurasa, who is bringing to the exhibition its network of collaborators and start-ups committed to advancing holistic nutrition and driving sustainable innovation in food.

* "At AFTEA, Nurasa will showcase a curated selection of innovative solutions from our partners at our booth, highlighting sustainable advancements developed through collaboration within our community. These solutions address the demand for accessible, nutritious, and scalable options in the nutrition space. As a vital platform for the agri-food sector, AFTEA fosters impactful collaboration and knowledge-sharing, and we are excited to contribute to these efforts, advancing a holistic and resilient food landscape in the region", said Guo Xiuling, Chief Executive Officer, Nurasa.

* The Cultivated Meat Pavilion: Supported by the Asia-Pacific Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA), the pavilion will return after its successful launch last year. The only platform capitalising Singapore as the springboard to access Asia's high potential markets in agri-food tech and food-tech sectors, the pavilion connects the entire community of local and global agribusinesses, including farmers and growers, manufacturers, technology solution providers, MNCs, start-ups, investors, wholesalers, and more.

* The Founder's Hub: A dedicated space for hosting the inaugural Agri-Food Tech World Championship organised by Constellar and Innovate 360. As Southeast Asia's biggest platform for the agri-food tech start-up ecosystem, the Championship is being launched this year to identify, support and celebrate trailblazing Seed to Series A start-ups in the areas of agri-tech, food sustainability, health & wellness, and deep-tech. Through a structured competition process, the start-ups will also have the chance to connect with investors and corporates during the event, gaining exposure, fundraising, pilot projects and deployment opportunities. More than 60 teams will be vying for the Grand Championship and 10 awards, where prizes include investment term sheets valued at S$3.5 million from pledging VCs - First Frontier Venture, Pine Ventures, TLA (Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator), Elev8, and more.

Besides the Championship, Founder's Hub will also bring over 5 hours of content from 35 international speakers across 13 sessions, fostering the next generation of agri-food disruptors through knowledge exchange, collaboration, and inspiration.

"The Agri-Food Tech World Championship collaboration with Constellar at AFTEA is a critical step toward empowering agri-food tech start-ups to tackle market challenges head-on. With more than S$3 million in investment and access to VCs, accelerators, and industry leaders, we are building a robust support system to help start-ups overcome barriers to entry, scale sustainably, and address food security needs. This initiative reaffirms Innovate 360's commitment to nurturing innovative solutions that can transform the future of food and agriculture," said John Cheng, CEO & Founder of Innovate 360.

"AFTEA is an essential and valuable platform that brings together global leaders, experts, and innovators to promote sustainable food systems. Showcasing advanced agri-tech solutions, novel foods, alternative proteins, and smart farming applications, AFTEA spotlights cutting-edge trends and technologies. The event emphasises the importance of Public-Private Partnerships which is very much aligned with the priorities of APEC Policy Partnership on Food Security, and the critical role of the Agri-Food Tech World Championship in addressing food security challenges. Amid rising food prices and supply-demand issues, AFTEA is pivotal in promoting public-private cooperation for food security in APEC economies," said Professor Matthew Tan, Chair for Sustainable in Agriculture & Fishery Sectors, APEC Policy Partnership on Food Security.

* The multiple Startup Pavilions, led by food accelerators Impact Circle, SPACE-F, HAOSHI Accelerator, and Innovate 360, will offer attendees the chance to explore groundbreaking, diverse solutions that are shaping the future of the agri-food sector. These include an artificial sense platform, a protein-based sugar alternative with zero calories leveraging precision fermentation, drone technology for insecticide spraying, and a biomimetic underground irrigation system.

* The Agri-Food Tech Demo Day offers a stage for finalist teams from RP Trendlines' Agri-Food Tech Incubation Programme, a collaboration between Republic Polytechnic (RP) and Trendlines Agrifood. These teams will pitch their innovative ideas to a judging panel, competing for cash and in-kind prizes worth over S$150,000. This event presents an exclusive opportunity for founders to gain visibility, attract investors, and build partnerships with industry leaders who can help propel their businesses forward.

* Two Sandbox stages will offer a combined 30 hours of content across 100 sessions on Innovation, Sustainability and Food Safety. More than 110 speakers from 15 countries and regions will share practical solutions for improving crop yield, reducing costs, and deepen attendees' understanding of agri-tech solutions, while presenting the latest agricultural advancements, many of which will be demonstrated at exhibitors' booths.

Presented at one of the Sandbox stages, the Climate-Smart Practices Forum is new to AFTEA and will feature senior executives of World Bank, Mars, RIZE, Mae Fah Luang Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. They will be sharing their expertise on topics including agricultural decarbonisation and digital transformation, as well as the convergence of agriculture with the Blue Economy: A topic that has been gaining traction for its potential in promoting sustainable development, addressing climate change, and enhancing food security through integrating ocean resource stewardship and environmental sustainability.

"We recognise the urgent challenges facing Asia's food systems, from climate change and resource scarcity, to shifting consumer demands with demographic frictions of ageing population and growing Gen Z segments, and the need for sustainable growth. Through events like the Singapore International Agri-Food Week and Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia, we are committed to providing a platform that brings together innovators, industry leaders and policymakers to address these critical issues," said Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar.

In a rapidly evolving landscape where concerns with sustainability and food security, powered by technological advancements are transforming the agri-food sector in Asia, AFTEA continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue, collaboration and innovation to shape the future of the agri-food industry.

Please refer to Annex A for a list of key exhibitors and speakers, and Annex B for highlights of shortlisted teams and judges who will be participating in the Agri-Food Tech World Championship at AFTEA 2024.

Please visit the following for the latest information on:

* AFTEA: www.agrifoodtechexpo.com

* Agri-Food Tech World Championship: https://www.agrifoodtechexpo.com/programme/Agri-Food-Tech-World-Championship

* Climate-Smart Practices Forum: www.agrifoodtechexpo.com/programme/climate-smart-practices-forum

* Sandbox: www.agrifoodtechexpo.com/programme/sandbox

To visit AFTEA 2024, register here.

For the latest event updates, follow AFTEA on LinkedIn and Facebook.

To attend AFTEA 2024 as accredited media, please register here.

Annex: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552444/ANNEXES___Media_Release___Driving_Agri_Food_Tech_Advancements_to_Accelerate_Innovation_and_Sustainab.pdf

About Agri-Food Tech Expo

Asia Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA) provides a focused exhibition platform with a "living lab" environment, thematic experiential zones, sandbox and community-based learning for emerging and established industry players in the agri-food industry to launch, showcase and testbed their solutions. Organised by Constellar with international content partner DLG (the German Agricultural Society), AFTEA is a key participating event of the Singapore International Agri-Food Week (SIAW), organised by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Temasek, in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), and event organisers Rethink Events and Constellar. Visit agrifoodtechexpo.com for more information. 2023's edition attracted over 7,500 attendees from 82 countries and regions, with more than 200 global exhibitors. The event also facilitated over 500 business matches and hosted 110 sharing sessions at the Sandbox and Founder's Hub, conducted by over 140 industry experts.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

