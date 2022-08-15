AGRITECH INDIA 2022: India’s Largest Agricultural Exhibition Brings Bigger Opportunities for Farmers

Bengaluru, August 15: Media Today’s annual Agritect India Expo returns for three days of activities, events, and educational opportunities starting on 26 August 2022. India’s largest agribusiness show will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

“We try to plan an event that reflects the diversity of India’s agriculture in a way that provides value for those attendees who rely on the ag industry for their livelihood,” Mr. S. Jafar Naqvi, Chief Coordinator, Media Today Group, said in a release. “We also strive to showcase India’s approach towards modern farming like greenhouse production, hydrophobics, aquaponics, precision farming equipment, water management systems, farm machinery, agro-startups, and agri-processing technologies.”

Now in its 13th year, the event is expected to draw more than 25,000 visitors across South Asia. It will feature more than 400 exhibitors from several parts of the globe and felicitate them to meet dealers & distributors from all over South Asia.

The three days include special presentations and exhibits, machinery demonstrations, crop displays, and a trade show that offers a one-stop shopping destination for agricultural tools which can be leveraged for grain storage, handling, processing and value-addition of commercial crops.

Besides, there will be a comprehensive display of different solutions for making agro-based products. The expo will also provide an opportunity for agri startups and farmers to interact with big supply chain management companies, e-retailers, online marketers, and exporters.

Agriculture is the main source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s population. The Indian food industry is poised for huge growth, increasing its contribution to the world food trade every year due to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry. In post corona scenario, Indian exports have been growing, and technology adoption is the key.

According to Media Today, the Indian food processing industry accounts for 32% of the country’s total food market, one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export, and expected growth.

Aligned with the Indian government’s flagship AGRI-UDAAN program and several other initiatives, Agritect India 2022 and GrainTech India 2022 will boost innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture and provide the right mentorship to startups while enabling them to connect with potential investors. The event will also pump in more value additions to the existing technology from all over the world.

This event series also help Indian growers, Agri entrepreneurs, startups, importers, exporters, and all other stakeholders of Agriculture for expanding and diversifying their business activities. It will be an ideal platform for business enterprises to display and launch their latest product range, mechanization & technological innovations for farmers for their sustainable development and income.

